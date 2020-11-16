Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditi Ashok finishes 11th in Saudi Arabia

Trailing by three shots with five holes to play from major winner Hall at Royal Greens & Country Club, Pedersen refused to give up despite her roller coaster round which had already included four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey by the 12th.

PTI | Kaec | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:33 IST
Aditi Ashok finishes 11th in Saudi Arabia

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished tied-11th in the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with a one-over 73 in the final round here. Aditi's final round included three bogeys on the back nine. She finished the week at 3-under 285.

However, her compatriots Tvesa Malik (75) and Diksha Dagar (76) had disappointing finishes as they were T-64th and T-65th respectively. Aditi, who was T-6th a week earlier in Dubai, was well on way to another Top-10 finish as she turned in 2-under 34 for the front nine with three birdies against one bogey. But, she dropped shots on 12th, 15th and the 18th, which fetched her a birdie on second and third days. That saw Aditi slip out of Top-10 to tied-11th.

Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen powered her way to victory and LET history with a dramatic birdie on the first play-off hole to win her second LET title of the season. She edged aside Major winner Georgia Hall, after the pair were tied in regulation at 10-under-par. Trailing by three shots with five holes to play from major winner Hall at Royal Greens & Country Club, Pedersen refused to give up despite her roller coaster round which had already included four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey by the 12th. On the 18th tee, Pedersen was behind Hall. And, she decided to go for the tricky par five green in two with a three wood from 240 yards to try for an eagle and outright win. She made it to 12 feet from the pin but narrowly missed the closing eagle. The birdie was enough to match Hall’s par and the two friends went for extra holes.

Hall was in the middle of the fairway while Pedersen was off. But an out of character shot into the water by Hall with a four-iron opened the door for Pedersen, who chipped to four feet from behind the bunker, before rolling home for a winning birdie..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak in Delhi, no plans to reimpose lockdown: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city. Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be con...

BJP attacks Congress over Gupkar Alliance, targets Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Monday hit out at its rival parties in Jammu and Kashmir, saying their stand on a number of issues, including the demand to restore Article 370, is the same as that of countries like Pakistan.&#160; While targeting the Congress ...

Opposition candidate Sandu wins presidential run-off in Moldova

Opposition candidate Maia Sandu won presidential election run-off in Moldova, defeating pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon, preliminary results from the central election commission showed on Monday. The commissions data showed Sandu had 57.74 ...

Ben Platt had COVID-19 in March

Film and stage actor Ben Platt has revealed that he contracted coronavirus early this year in March and is doing well now. The Tony Award winner made the news public in response to a tweet by graphic designer Ced Funches, who asked Do you p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020