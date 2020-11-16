Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship has fuelled expectations of a knighthood but the Briton, overlooked in the past, pointed instead to the ranks of 'unsung heroes'. The most successful grand prix racer of all time, and the only Black driver, has been regularly tipped in recent years to join Britain's other sporting knights only to be just as frequently ignored.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 17:15 IST
Motor racing-Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship has fuelled expectations of a knighthood but the Briton, overlooked in the past, pointed instead to the ranks of 'unsung heroes'.

The most successful grand prix racer of all time, and the only Black driver, has been regularly tipped in recent years to join Britain's other sporting knights only to be just as frequently ignored. Tennis player Andy Murray, runner Mo Farah, cyclist Bradley Wiggins and cricketer Alastair Cook are all Sirs but Hamilton's sole recognition so far is an MBE -- awarded to hundreds of people a year -- in 2008.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggested last year that his 35-year-old driver, who comes from an under-privileged multi-racial background, remains under-appreciated at home if not overseas. Hamilton’s Monaco residency, and his tax arrangements, are frequently cited as factors in social media debate as is a lingering perception of Formula One as privileged and polluting.

Hamilton, winner of a record 94 races, said after winning Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix to clinch the title that he thought more of others. "I think about people like my grandad who served in the war, I think about Sir Captain Tom (Moore)," he said, referring to the 100-year-old former soldier who raised more than 32 million pounds ($42.16 million) for Britain's National Health Service.

"The people that are running hospitals, the nurses and doctors who are saving lives during the hardest time ever. I think about those unsung heroes and I don’t look at myself as an unsung hero. "I’ve not saved anybody."

While there will always be those who argue Formula One is all about the car, Hamilton won Sunday's race by more than half a minute in slippery conditions and lapped his own team mate Valtteri Bottas. He had started sixth. Hamilton said flying the flag for Britain was an 'incredible honour' but he is also increasingly using his platform to campaign for racial equality, diversity and sustainability.

"This year I've been driven not just by my desire to win on the track, but by a desire to help push our sport, and our world to become more diverse and inclusive," he said on social media after the race. "I promise you I am not going to stop fighting for change. We have a long way to go but I will continue to push for equality within our sport, and within the greater world we live in."

($1 = 0.7590 pounds)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Actor Lee Min Ho is close to achieving yet another feat of becoming the first Korean celebrity to cross 21 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.His fanbase has soared over the past few months after his latest SBS drama T...

Soccer-England losing their way with Southgate's return of caution

The World Cup finals in Russia feel a lot longer than two years ago, especially for an England team, beaten 2-0 by Belgium on Sunday, that have lost their way.During their run to the semi-finals in 2018, England seemed to have solved the lo...

Motor racing-Racing Point say hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

Hidden front wing damage played a significant part in dashing Lance Strolls Turkish Grand Prix hopes after he led from pole position, the Canadians Racing Point Formula One team said on Monday. Stroll, whose Mexican team mate Sergio Perez f...

BJP will form govt in UP in 2022: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party will once again form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022BJP will be forming government again in 2022. BJP, which won 312 seats in 2017, will get 10&#160;seats more in 2022, Tiwari said w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020