Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Racing Point say hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

"Pitting for a fresh set of intermediates on lap 36 failed to resolve the problem with the graining becoming even more severe." Racing Point said a strake on the underside of the wing had come loose and caused a blockage leading to a significant loss of front downforce and increased graining.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:15 IST
Motor racing-Racing Point say hidden front wing damage slowed Stroll

Hidden front wing damage played a significant part in dashing Lance Stroll's Turkish Grand Prix hopes after he led from pole position, the Canadian's Racing Point Formula One team said on Monday. Stroll, whose Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished second, was leading the race until he pitted for fresh intermediate tyres on lap 36 at Istanbul Park.

The 22-year-old then slid down the order, ending up ninth, after reporting heavy tyre graining. "It was discovered during the team’s routine after race car set down that damage to the underside of Lance’s front wing was a significant contributor to the severe graining issues," Racing Point said in a statement.

"Lance reported poor tyre performance, significant understeer, and graining from lap 17 onwards in the race. "Pitting for a fresh set of intermediates on lap 36 failed to resolve the problem with the graining becoming even more severe."

Racing Point said a strake on the underside of the wing had come loose and caused a blockage leading to a significant loss of front downforce and increased graining. "It was only after the race, when the car returned to the garage, that the damage and blockage to the underside of the front wing was discovered," the team said.

Stroll told reporters after the race, won by Mercedes' now seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton from sixth position, that he did not understand what had happened.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Rise from the rubble': Lebanese artist turns blast debris into symbol of hope

She stands nearly three metres tall with her arm raised, the wind whipping the hair away from her scarred face, and a broken clock at her feet with the hands showing 6.08, the time that a blast ripped through Beirut port on the evening of A...

Harassment, humiliation: Artistes cry foul as govt asks to vacate accommodation

Leading artists who have been asked to vacate their government allotted residences, including Padma Shri awardee Bharati Shivaji, on Monday said they were feeling harassed, humiliated and pained by the governments treatment. In October this...

East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption

SC East Bengal on Monday said they have applied for club licensing exemption for the 2020-21 season. Newest entrants in the Indian Super League, East Bengal, along with Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC were t...

US Navy's Nimitz strike group to be part of 2nd phase of Malabar exercise beginning Tuesday

The Indian Navys Vikramaditya carrier battle group, the Nimitz strike group of the US Navy and several frontline warships from the Australian and Japanese navies will carry out a four-day high-intensity war game in the Northern Arabian Sea ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020