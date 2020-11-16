Left Menu
Soccer-Ireland's Doherty, McClean test positive for COVID-19

Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," the FAI said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FAIreland/status/1328333246455746560.

16-11-2020
Ireland defender Matt Doherty and winger James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Monday. Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ireland, who lost 1-0 away to Wales on Sunday, are third in the Nations League Group B4 with two points from five games and host bottom-placed Bulgaria on Wednesday.

