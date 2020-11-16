Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:24 IST
Soccer-Wrexham approve bid by actors Reynolds, McElhenney to buy club

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are a step closer to completing their proposed takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham after members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) which owns the club voted in favour of the move. The pair said last week their goal was to grow the club that plays in England's fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground, which has a capacity of 10,000.

WST said more than 91% of its members had taken part in an extraordinary ballot after which the takeover was approved, with more than 1,800 members in favour of the move. "As such - subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST," the supporters' trust said in a statement.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can." Wrexham were relegated from the EFL in 2008 and have never competed in the top-flight of English football. They have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals three times.

Canadian Reynolds, famed for starring in superhero comedy "Deadpool", and American actor McElhenney, creator and star of sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", first expressed interest in investing in the club in September. They have made a big effort to charm supporters, promising several times in their mission statement last week to always beat their biggest rivals Chester.

Founded in 1864, Wrexham have been owned by their fans since 2011 and British media reported that the takeover could lead to around two million pounds ($2.64 million) being invested in the club. Wrexham are currently 14th in the National League. ($1 = 0.7583 pounds)

