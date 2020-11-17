Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

The 24-year-old's 6-3 6-4 win put him joint top of the Tokyo Group alongside world number one Novak Djokovic, who put on a masterclass to trounce debutant Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman suffered a similar fate to fellow ATP Finals debutant Andrey Rublev the previous night as the Argentine was brushed aside by five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Monday. Russian Rublev barely laid a glove on 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal during a straight sets loss and Schwartzman looked equally powerless to prevent a sixth loss from six meetings with the clinical Djokovic, subsiding 6-3 6-2. Johnson not ready to rest on laurels after winning Masters

Dustin Johnson exudes an air of cool nonchalance on the course but that calm exterior hides a burning desire to compile a major record that does justice to his rich talents. The tears he shed upon winning the Masters with a record low score on Sunday showed a rarely seen side of a player who was all too aware that many questioned whether he really had the inner fortitude to stand up and be counted on the biggest stage. Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Bach's two-day visit to Tokyo is likely to bolster Japan's efforts to stage the Olympics, but will do little to assuage the concerns of a public deeply worried about the spread of the virus. Medvedev notches first win at ATP Finals, Djokovic up next

Daniil Medvedev's ATP Finals debut last year proved to be a chastening experience as he suffered three defeats but on Monday the Russian made his mark with an opening win against 2018 champion Alexander Zverev. The 24-year-old's 6-3 6-4 win put him joint top of the Tokyo Group alongside world number one Novak Djokovic, who put on a masterclass to trounce debutant Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2. Golf: Solheim Cup to move to even year schedule from 2024

The Solheim Cup, women's golf biennial team competition between the U.S. and Europe, will move to even years starting in 2024, the LPGA said on Monday. The Solheim Cup Committee approved the change following the announcement that the Ryder Cup will move to an odd-year schedule, after the 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anything's possible says MLB's first woman general manager Ng

As she sat on a stool at home plate in Miami Marlins Park on Monday a message flashed onto the giant jumbotron behind the first woman general manager of a Major League Baseball team, "Welcome Kim Ng". Ng meanwhile had a message of her own: "Anything is possible. That's my message, anything is possible," said the 51-year-old trailblazer. Zito, Hudson among 11 named to Hall of Fame ballot

Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle, Aramis Ramirez and Torii Hunter will highlight 11 additions to the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot being sent to the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Those players will join the holdovers from the 2020 ballot. The vote from earlier this year, among the more than 400 voting members of the media, placed Derek Jeter and Larry Walker into the Hall of Fame. Djokovic says not sure ATP Cup is happening

World number one Novak Djokovic says he still does not know whether the ATP Cup will take place in Australia in January. Djokovic led Serbia to the title in the first edition of the 24-nation tournament this year before going on to win the Australian Open for a record-extending eighth time. Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that fans won't be permitted at M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Citing increases in cases and hospitalizations in the state of Maryland, the team said no fans -- including team family members -- will be permitted. Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley's lawsuit over ejection from NBA game is revived

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived assault and battery claims by former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley against Madison Square Garden (MSG) over his forcible, televised ejection from a 2017 basketball game. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Oakley, 56, can try to show a jury that security guards used excessive force in dragging him from his courtside seat at a Feb. 8, 2017 game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

