Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina match to go ahead in Peru in WCup qualifying

But the country's authorities assured South American soccer body CONMEBOL and FIFA on Monday that the match will be allowed to go forward as planned. All 10 teams in the South American group will be in action on Tuesday, with Brazil playing at Uruguay, Ecuador hosting Colombia, Venezuela welcoming Chile and Paraguay hosting Bolivia.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:30 IST
Argentina match to go ahead in Peru in WCup qualifying

Despite the political crisis in Peru, Argentina's final World Cup qualifying match of the year is expected to be played as scheduled in Lima on Tuesday. Peruvian President Manuel Merino has resigned from his position, creating turmoil in the country and forcing Argentina to cancel its training sessions in the capital. But the country's authorities assured South American soccer body CONMEBOL and FIFA on Monday that the match will be allowed to go forward as planned.

All 10 teams in the South American group will be in action on Tuesday, with Brazil playing at Uruguay, Ecuador hosting Colombia, Venezuela welcoming Chile and Paraguay hosting Bolivia. The matches will all be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil leads the group with nine points from three matches, followed by Argentina with seven, Ecuador and Uruguay with six, and Paraguay with five. The top four teams will automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will go into an inter-continental playoff.

PERU vs. ARGENTINA Besides the training disruption, Argentina will also have to prepare for the match without midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who fractured a bone in his back during the 1-1 draw against Paraguay on Thursday. However, the two-time World Cup champions may have left back Nicolás Tagliafico returning from injury, and that could affect the team up front.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni improvised with striker Nicolás González in Tagliafico's position against Paraguay. González did so well, scoring his team's goal and defending solidly, that he is now considered to be a potential replacement for Lucas Ocampos. Ocampos started alongside Lionel Messi against Paraguay but was taken off in the 60th minute and replaced by Ángel Di Maria.

Peru, in eighth place with one point, will be without forward Paolo Guerrero. Gianluca Lapadula and Raúl Ruidiaz are in contention to replace him. URUGUAY vs. BRAZIL Brazil will be without Neymar and seven other regular players for its match at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

Uruguay also has some key absences, including midfielder Federico Valverde. Brazil's replacements failed to impress in the 1-0 victory over Venezuela on Friday, but Uruguay delivered a strong 3-0 win at Colombia on the same day, led by veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez.

Brazil midfielder Allan, who is questionable for the match, said the weak performance against Venezuela will not be repeated. “It will be totally different against Uruguay,” Allan said. “They will come at us and play, which means they could leave more gaps for us to counter.” Besides missing Valverde, Uruguay will also be without goalkeeper Martín Silva, defender Sebastián Coates and striker Maxi Gómez. Left back Matias Viña has been infected with COVID-19 and will also miss the match.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 9 from investment firm held for duping people of Rs 23L

TheNavi Mumbai police have arrested nine officials and agents of a private investment firm for allegedly duping five investors of Rs 23.02 lakh by promising them lucrative returns, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused accepted inv...

Telangana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 952 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the active caseload to 13,732 here. According to the state health department, 1,602 recoveries and three fatalities due to the virus were also recorded on the same day ...

Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.The Samsung Smart Monitor is availab...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020