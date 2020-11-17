Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Qatar learns lessons for Asian Champions League Part II

For example, we limit their interactions with others, including their own team in the hotel, so we encourage strongly all their technical meetings are happening online or outdoors." Health officials believe the infections in Al Hilal's squad were picked up when the players attended a party to celebrate winning the Saudi title - after completing coronavirus testing in Riyadh but prior to their departure for Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:47 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Qatar learns lessons for Asian Champions League Part II

Qatari officials are confident that refinements made to health protocols for the resumption of eastern half of the Asian Champions League will prevent novel coronavirus infections from again influencing the outcome of the competition.

The continent's premier club competition has been delayed and heavily disrupted by the global health crisis this year, not least when the western half was completed in a biosecure bubble in Doha in September and October. A rash of positive tests played havoc with team selections and title holders Al Hilal were unable to complete their fixtures after infections left the club with only 11 fit players, two of them goalkeepers.

Fifteen teams from east Asia have arrived in the Qatari capital to complete the group and knockout stages to determine who progresses to the final against Iran's Persepolis at Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 19. [nXXN2I2005} Dr Abdul Wahab Al Musleh, the adviser to the minister of public health of Qatar on sports affairs, believes amendments made to arrangements for the biosecure bubbles will limit the chance of infections.

"This time we are doing the testing more often. We will do it for all the teams on match day minus-one or minus-two before they compete with others," Al Musleh told Reuters by video call from Doha. "And there are several other public measures that we have undertaken. For example, we limit their interactions with others, including their own team in the hotel, so we encourage strongly all their technical meetings are happening online or outdoors."

Health officials believe the infections in Al Hilal's squad were picked up when the players attended a party to celebrate winning the Saudi title - after completing coronavirus testing in Riyadh but prior to their departure for Qatar. As a result, protocols that were in place at the beginning of the tournament for west Asian teams were tweaked to prevent players from sharing hotel rooms, while they were also encouraged to eat in their quarters rather than communally.

Those stricter regulations remain in place for the start of the east Asian portion of the competition and Al Musleh believes there will be fewer issues the second time around. "I don't think there has been any similar experience for anybody, so it was definitely a learning curve," he said.

"We learned so many lessons that we have applied for the next tournament and hopefully we will be able to reduce the number of people infected and prevent big clusters of infections among any of the teams." Al Musleh has also held online meetings with technical and medical representatives of all the clubs travelling to Qatar to inform them of the protocols but concedes that it is impossible to offer any guarantees.

"There is always going to be remaining some risk," he said. "Our duty is to minimise the risk with the ability to conduct the event. "If you want to be totally 100% risk free then you don’t play sport." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 9 from investment firm held for duping people of Rs 23L

TheNavi Mumbai police have arrested nine officials and agents of a private investment firm for allegedly duping five investors of Rs 23.02 lakh by promising them lucrative returns, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused accepted inv...

Telangana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 952 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the active caseload to 13,732 here. According to the state health department, 1,602 recoveries and three fatalities due to the virus were also recorded on the same day ...

Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.The Samsung Smart Monitor is availab...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020