'Always trying to put on a good show': Buttler on playing behind closed doors

Due to the coronavirus crisis sporting action has resumed behind closed doors but England batsman Jos Buttler reckons there won't be any dearth of motivation to perform despite the lack of crowds in the stadiums.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 10:22 IST
England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the coronavirus crisis sporting action has resumed behind closed doors but England batsman Jos Buttler reckons there won't be any dearth of motivation to perform despite the lack of crowds in the stadiums. England are set to lock horns with South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs from November 27 with all matches to be played in a bio-secure environment.

Buttler said there is no lack of motivation and he always tries to put on a good show for the fans watching at home. "I think you're always playing for the pride of yourselves and the pride of your fans. You're always trying to put on a good show for the people watching at home," the ICC website quoted Buttler as saying.

"We got used to the bubble in England and a few of us have taken part in the IPL and been accustomed to that, so it will be much the same I'm sure," he added. The England squad will arrive in South Africa today and upon reaching they will begin a 10-day quarantine. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment in the Western Cape, with fixtures at both Newlands and Boland Park.

"South Africa's a great tour, we won't get to fully enjoy it as we usually would, but I think everyone's accustomed to what it's going to be like," said Buttler. The series is slated to start on November 27 and it will be the first series in South Africa since the country went into lockdown in March. This will also be the first series that the South African men's team has had for more than seven months. (ANI)

