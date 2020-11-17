Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL to feature 'Fan Wall' among other technological innovations to engage supporters

The 'Fan Wall' will allow supporters an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favourite teams and heroes, a media release said. There will also be an enhanced audio for the game along with an additional mix of cameras and access to the players through pre and post-match shows which will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:10 IST
ISL to feature 'Fan Wall' among other technological innovations to engage supporters

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League will feature a series of new technological innovations, including a 'Fan Wall', in a bid to bring the supporters closer to the action. The franchise-based event, starting on November 20, will be staged behind closed doors in three venues across Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the English Premier League and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, ISL broadcasters will also connect fans through two LED screens mounted in the stadiums to soak in the experience and be part of the team's biggest fixtures. The 'Fan Wall' will allow supporters an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favourite teams and heroes, a media release said.

There will also be an enhanced audio for the game along with an additional mix of cameras and access to the players through pre and post-match shows which will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field. A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows.

"Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times," said a Star Sports Spokesperson. "With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling. Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost.

"The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before," the spokesperson added..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bouygues sold 16.45 mln Alstom shares, still 8% of capital

Bouygues SAYS SOLD OFF 16.45 MILLION ALSTOM SHARES AT 2.95 EUROS. SAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE, ITS OWNERSHIP WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 8 OF ALSTOMS SHARE CAPITAL. Further company coverage...

24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in coronavirus

Four more calls to go, each with careful words, painful silences. Its 2 p.m. in the intensive care ward of Marseilles La Timone hospital, and Dr. Julien Carvelli is phoning families hit by the second wave of the coronavirus with news about ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appointed BFC's ambassador for positive change

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced that she has been appointed as the ambassador of positive change by British Fashion Council BFC. The actor took to Twitter to share that she will join the BFC in supporting the organisations ...

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020