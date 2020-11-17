ISL to feature 'Fan Wall' among other technological innovations to engage supporters

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League will feature a series of new technological innovations, including a 'Fan Wall', in a bid to bring the supporters closer to the action. The franchise-based event, starting on November 20, will be staged behind closed doors in three venues across Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the English Premier League and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, ISL broadcasters will also connect fans through two LED screens mounted in the stadiums to soak in the experience and be part of the team's biggest fixtures. The 'Fan Wall' will allow supporters an opportunity to catch the action live from the comfort of their homes and celebrate important moments with their favourite teams and heroes, a media release said.

There will also be an enhanced audio for the game along with an additional mix of cameras and access to the players through pre and post-match shows which will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field. A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows.

"Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times," said a Star Sports Spokesperson. "With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling. Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost.

"The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before," the spokesperson added..