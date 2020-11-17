Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-KBO League reduce capacity to 30% amid rising COVID-19 cases

The final round of South Korea's KBO League post-season will have crowds reduced to 30% capacity after the government imposed stricter social distancing rules on Tuesday in an effort to dampen a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:27 IST
Baseball-KBO League reduce capacity to 30% amid rising COVID-19 cases

The final round of South Korea's KBO League post-season will have crowds reduced to 30% capacity after the government imposed stricter social distancing rules on Tuesday in an effort to dampen a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Fans returned to stadiums in August at a reduced capacity which was later increased to 50% by the Korea Baseball Organization during the post-season, with a brief period in between when arenas were shut due to a sudden spike in cases.

However, starting Thursday, authorities will enforce tighter curbs after the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 230 cases, the highest since early September. The best-of-seven championship round between regular season champions NC Dinos and playoff winners Doosan Bears begins later on Tuesday, followed by the second game on Wednesday, with all games to be played at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

From Friday's Game 3 onwards the crowd is set to be capped at 5,100, compared with the 8,200 fans that viewed the playoff series between the Bears and KT Wiz.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop eco-friendly food packaging material with cucumber peels

Are you discarding cucumber peels after preparing your salad They may soon find their way back to your kitchen in the form of eco-friendly food packaging developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur. Accordi...

Delhi markets emerging as COVID hotspots may shut soon, have sent proposal to Centre: Kejriwal

As cases of coronavirus are rising in the national capital, the Delhi Government has sent a proposal to the Centre, that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols and emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, be closed for a few days, Chief Ministe...

Hong Kong stocks edge higher as energy shares gain on vaccine boost

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, with gains by shares of energy firms on positive developments around a second possible coronavirus vaccine offseting losses by tech players due to fears of an escalation in Sino-U.S. tens...

Cong leader Sampath Raj main accused in Bengaluru violence, arrested as per law: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister Jagdish Shettar on Tuesday said that Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj is the main accused in KJ Halli and DJ Halli incidents and he has been arrested in accordance with the law. It is in accordance w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020