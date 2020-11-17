Left Menu
Rugby-France awarded win over Fiji after game cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

"We wish the affected Fiji players well as they continue their recovery and are working closely with the Fiji team, to ensure that they are able to field a competitive team against Italy," organisers added. A decision on the game will be taken after additional rounds of testing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:13 IST
France have been awarded a 28-0 victory over Fiji and a bonus point after Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup game was called off following positive COVID-19 cases in the Fiji squad, tournament organisers Six Nations Rugby said on Tuesday.

Fiji Rugby said last week that one of their players had tested positive and Six Nations Rugby added that additional tests had "resulted in another four positive cases affecting close contacts as well". "Whilst no fault has been apportioned to Fiji Rugby, the competition rules provide that if a team is primarily responsible for a match not taking place, a 28-0 victory will be awarded to the opposition that could have played the match," Six Nations Rugby said in a statement.

Fiji, whose warm-up test against Portugal was also cancelled because three of their players tested positive, are due to play Italy on Saturday but that match is now in doubt. "We wish the affected Fiji players well as they continue their recovery and are working closely with the Fiji team, to ensure that they are able to field a competitive team against Italy," organisers added.

A decision on the game will be taken after additional rounds of testing. France are due to play Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday in the Autumn Nations Cup, a tournament created to replace the November tests after the international schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

