Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ukraine-Switzerland Nations League match cancelled due to COVID-19

Based on UEFA's return to play protocol, if an association is unable to field a team the match will be rescheduled to a date fixed by the UEFA administration. UEFA said in a statement that if the match cannot be rescheduled, its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision on the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:02 IST
Soccer-Ukraine-Switzerland Nations League match cancelled due to COVID-19

Ukraine's Nations League game against Switzerland on Tuesday has been cancelled after the entire Ukraine team was placed in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests within the squad, UEFA and the Ukraine Association of Football said on Tuesday.

Three Ukraine players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. UEFA told UAF that the Department of Health of the Canton of Lucerne had quarantined the entire delegation from Ukraine so the match was off, UAF said in a statement.

"UEFA, UAF and the Swiss Football Association are ready for the match, but the ban (by) local authorities cancels all hopes of football organizations to hold the game," it said. Based on UEFA's return to play protocol, if an association is unable to field a team the match will be rescheduled to a date fixed by the UEFA administration.

UEFA said in a statement that if the match cannot be rescheduled, its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will take a decision on the matter. Ukraine travelled to Switzerland after being defeated 3-1 by Germany last Saturday.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kerjriwal seeks to shut down markets emerging as Covid hotspots; Centre to increase ICU beds to 6K, double testing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the Centres nod for shutting down markets which could be COVID-19 hotspots, as authorities spelled out a fortified strategy including increasing ICU beds, doubling the testing capacity ...

UAE crown prince, Israeli president exchange invitations for visits

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin exchanged invitations on Tuesday to visit their respective countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported, the latest step in Israels thaw with Arab stat...

Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign

President Donald Trumps 2020 reelection campaign was powered by a cell phone app that allowed staff to monitor the movements of his millions of supporters, and offered intimate access to their social networks. While the campaign may be wind...

U.S. Senate vote on Fed nominee Shelton in doubt as Grassley quarantines

The exposure of another Republican senator to the coronavirus raised doubts on Tuesday about the U.S. Senates vote on Republican President Donald Trumps controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton.U.S. R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020