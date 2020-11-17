Left Menu
Scotland pull out women's limited-over series against Ireland due to COVID-19

Scotland pull out women's limited-over series against Ireland due to COVID-19

Scotland women's team on Tuesday pulled out of its upcoming limited-over series against Ireland due to concerns arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. The two teams were scheduled to play two ODIs and three T20Is between November 23 to 28 at La Manga resort in Spain in what would have been their first assignment in last 14 months.

However, Cricket Scotland on Tuesday informed Cricket Ireland about its decision to pull out following "specialist advice received in the last 24 hours on the risks to the player" and with "concerns at the continuing and evolving high levels of the virus in Scotland." Cricket Ireland's High Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said: "Despite significant work and planning by all parties to mitigate risks in regard to COVID-19, it is regrettable that we are where we are. We are all disappointed for our squad as we know how hard they have been preparing for this series. "The tour was important to start preparation for next year’s World Cup Qualifier, particularly given the lack of international playing time for the squad this year. We shall take stock of the situation, and look to re-engineer our plans as soon as possible." PTI ATK PDS PDS

