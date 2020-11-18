Left Menu
Soccer-Spain hammer Germany 6-0 to reach Nations League final four

However, Spain quickly shrugged off their sense of injustice as Ferran smashed in their second goal on the rebound in the 33rd after Dani Olmo had glanced against the post, while Rodri headed home a corner from Koke five minutes later. Spain lost captain Sergio Ramos to a suspected muscle injury towards the end of the first half but they grew ever more confident after the break as Germany continued to wilt.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-11-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 03:21 IST
Spain forward Ferran Torres scored a first career hat-trick as his side crushed helpless Germany 6-0 at home on Tuesday to storm into the final four of the Nations League.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ferran and Rodri gave Luis Enrique's side a convincing 3-0 lead at halftime, while Ferran struck again early in the second half and completed his treble with a classy finish. Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in the sixth goal in the 89th minute to adorn an incredible Spain display and deepen four-times world champions Germany's misery.

The victory saw Spain finish top of League A4 with 11 points after six games, while the Germans, who only needed a draw to progress to the final phase, came second with nine. Spain suffered an early injury setback when Sergio Canales was taken off but his replacement Fabian Ruiz had an immediate impact, sending in a superb delivery from a corner and Morata rose unmarked at the far post to head home in the 17th minute.

Morata netted again soon after by connecting with a cross from Ferran but his strike was incorrectly ruled offside, with no VAR in operation in the Nations League. However, Spain quickly shrugged off their sense of injustice as Ferran smashed in their second goal on the rebound in the 33rd after Dani Olmo had glanced against the post, while Rodri headed home a corner from Koke five minutes later.

Spain lost captain Sergio Ramos to a suspected muscle injury towards the end of the first half but they grew ever more confident after the break as Germany continued to wilt. Dani Olmo spurned a simple chance to add to Spain's lead, allowing Germany's Manuel Neuer to make a rare save in a match in which his principal task was picking the ball out of the net.

But Ferran showed no mercy, making the most of a generous pass from ex-Valencia team mate Jose Gaya to score his second, then showing his confidence by receiving a pass from Fabian and beating Neuer with a first-time finish from outside the box.

