Soccer-Everything went to plan, says Luis Enrique after Spain blitz Germany

Spain coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to every player in his squad after Tuesday's incredible 6-0 win over Germany to reach the final four of the UEFA Nations League, which he said was just what they deserved for their efforts over the campaign. "This victory belongs to every player, even those who didn't play," Luis Enrique told reporters after his side finished top of League A4 above Germany.

"It would be unfair to single anyone out because to do what we did, to press a team like Germany all over the pitch, you need every player from defence to attack to work hard." Luck seemed to desert Spain in Saturday's 1-1 draw in Switzerland as they missed a slew of chances including two penalties, while they were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Ukraine last month.

Yet everything clicked in an astonishing display against the 2014 World Cup winners, as midfielders Fabian Ruiz, Koke and Rodri dictated play and forward Ferran Torres bagged a hat-trick. "This was one of those nights that happen very rarely, when everything goes exactly as planned. The players went out all fired up and did everything right. This is what you get when you combine quality and attitude," Luis Enrique added.

"We feel that we didn't deserve to lose a single game in this campaign. We scored 13 goals and only conceded three, the numbers speak for themselves. "We feel immensely happy, this is a real boost for the players and we're going to enjoy this moment."