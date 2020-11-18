Left Menu
Soccer-Brazil beat Uruguay 2-0 to stay top of qualifying group

Brazil got two first half goals to beat Uruguay 2-0 on Tuesday and maintain their 100% record in the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Uruguay had a goal disallowed with 14 minutes remaining as the five times world champions made it four wins out of four and extended their unbeaten run against Uruguay to 19 years.

Brazil got two first half goals to beat Uruguay 2-0 on Tuesday and maintain their 100% record in the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Arthur got the first after 34 minutes when his shot from outside the box was cruelly deflected past Uruguayan keeper Martin Campana and then Richarlison glanced a header into the net from a short corner seconds before half time.

Missing Luis Suarez after he tested positive for COVID-19, Uruguay hit the woodwork twice in the first half but their unlucky night was confirmed when the Video Assistant Referee convinced the referee to send off Edinson Cavani for a mistimed tackle on Richarlison at 71 minutes. Uruguay had a goal disallowed with 14 minutes remaining as the five times world champions made it four wins out of four and extended their unbeaten run against Uruguay to 19 years.

