Rugby-Wallabies flyhalf O'Connor to miss Argentina match due to foot injury

Australia flyhalf James O'Connor is set for another week on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury, the team said on Wednesday. Utility back Reece Hodge, who was instrumental in the 24-22 win over the All Blacks in Brisbane, is now likely to hold on to the starting number 10 shirt for Saturday's Tri-Nations match against Argentina in Newcastle. O'Connor was expected to be available after recovering from a knee problem suffered against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-11-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 07:04 IST
Australia flyhalf James O'Connor is set for another week on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury, the team said on Wednesday. Utility back Reece Hodge, who was instrumental in the 24-22 win over the All Blacks in Brisbane, is now likely to hold on to the starting number 10 shirt for Saturday's Tri-Nations match against Argentina in Newcastle.

O'Connor was expected to be available after recovering from a knee problem suffered against the All Blacks at Eden Park. But a team spokesman confirmed he would miss the Pumas game, sparing coach Dave Rennie a selection headache.

Prop James Slipper will also miss out after sustaining an elbow injury in the Brisbane win over the All Blacks. The loosehead's spot is likely to be filled by Scott Sio or one-test rookie Angus Bell.

