Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Hobart Hurricanes sign Keemo Paul

Hobart Hurricanes have signed West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul on Wednesday ahead of the tenth edition of the Big Bash League.

ANI | Hobart | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:01 IST
BBL: Hobart Hurricanes sign Keemo Paul
West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul (Photo/ Hobart Hurricanes Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Hobart Hurricanes have signed West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul on Wednesday ahead of the tenth edition of the Big Bash League. The 22-year-old Guyanese-native comes to the Hurricanes following the recommendation by Tasmanian cricket great and Paul's coach at Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting.

The right-hander made his T20I debut for the West Indies against Afghanistan in March 2018 and has since played 18 T20Is for the Windies, taking a total of 24 wickets and making 142 runs at an average of 20.28. Following the conclusion of the IPL, Paul has now joined his West Indian teammates in New Zealand, and after the completion of their T20I and Test series, he will join up with the Hurricanes for BBL.

"I am really excited to be joining Hobart for the upcoming BBL, and I am very grateful for the opportunity. I have always been a big BBL fan and an avid watcher of the tournament, and I cannot wait to join up with the Hurricanes group. I have spoken to Ricky here at the IPL about Hobart and Tasmania and he has spoken really positively about the team and the competition," Paul said in a statement. "I also caught up with Griff [Head Coach, Adam Griffith] after our [IPL] game recently, and it was great to hear more about the very exciting squad this year," he added.

Hurricanes head coach, Adam Griffith, confirmed that Paul's signing was an exciting inclusion for the squad. "Keemo is another exciting young player, in the early stages of his international career. A bowling all-rounder with very good skills, Keemo uses different types of slower balls, and loves bowling at the death. He's also a hard-hitting batsman that can clear the fence, adding more power to our lower-middle order to finish off an innings," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Vicky Kaushal begins shooting after months, fans wish 'all the best'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday headed back to the film sets and resumed work after a hiatus of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Uri The Surgical Strike, actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself from the ...

Guj: 10 killed, 16 injured in truck accident near Vadodara

At least 10 people were killedand 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they weretravelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts ofGujarats Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police saidThe accident took place at Waghodia c...

Scotland pull out of women's series against Ireland in Spain over COVID-19 concerns

Scotland have pulled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland women in Spain amid continued concerns about the prevalence of COVID-19. Despite significant work and planning from Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, the venue a...

Many districts of UP to receive rain today: IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Wednesday. Rainthundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020