BBL: Hobart Hurricanes sign Keemo Paul

Hobart Hurricanes have signed West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul on Wednesday ahead of the tenth edition of the Big Bash League. The 22-year-old Guyanese-native comes to the Hurricanes following the recommendation by Tasmanian cricket great and Paul's coach at Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting.

The right-hander made his T20I debut for the West Indies against Afghanistan in March 2018 and has since played 18 T20Is for the Windies, taking a total of 24 wickets and making 142 runs at an average of 20.28. Following the conclusion of the IPL, Paul has now joined his West Indian teammates in New Zealand, and after the completion of their T20I and Test series, he will join up with the Hurricanes for BBL.

"I am really excited to be joining Hobart for the upcoming BBL, and I am very grateful for the opportunity. I have always been a big BBL fan and an avid watcher of the tournament, and I cannot wait to join up with the Hurricanes group. I have spoken to Ricky here at the IPL about Hobart and Tasmania and he has spoken really positively about the team and the competition," Paul said in a statement. "I also caught up with Griff [Head Coach, Adam Griffith] after our [IPL] game recently, and it was great to hear more about the very exciting squad this year," he added.

Hurricanes head coach, Adam Griffith, confirmed that Paul's signing was an exciting inclusion for the squad. "Keemo is another exciting young player, in the early stages of his international career. A bowling all-rounder with very good skills, Keemo uses different types of slower balls, and loves bowling at the death. He's also a hard-hitting batsman that can clear the fence, adding more power to our lower-middle order to finish off an innings," he said. (ANI)