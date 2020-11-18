Left Menu
Development News Edition

Game against Germany went perfectly for us, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

After defeating Germany 6-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday (local time), Spain's coach Luis Enrique said that the game went perfectly for his side.

ANI | Sevilla | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:14 IST
Game against Germany went perfectly for us, says Spain coach Luis Enrique
Spain celebrates victory over Germany (Photo/ Spain Football Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Germany 6-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday (local time), Spain's coach Luis Enrique said that the game went perfectly for his side. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick for Spain while Alvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal scored one goal each.

As a result of this win, Spain topped the A4 Group in Nations League while Germany finished in the second spot. "Well, the game went perfectly. Everyone plugged in and hit the mark. Germany has brought out its best team and I think that from the beginning we have played very well, and it is one of the best and most complete matches of the national team," Goal.com quoted Luis Enrique as saying.

"In the previous matches we were superior, but we had no prize. It will be nice to play in the final four. These players can represent Spain well. We have a group of 30 players who perform very well. Our forwards have a lot of quality, and I wish we had a player who scored a lot of goals, but today we have seen several players score," he added. Spain, however, had to face first-half injuries to Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales. The duo suffered from hamstring problems, however, Enrique has said that the injuries are not that severe and he hoped for an early return for Ramos.

"The injuries are minor and I hope they are out for a short time. It is what I feel the most because I have been a club coach and I put myself in their place," said Enrique. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's tally of coronavirus infections exceeds 8.9 million

India recorded 38,617 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 8.9 million, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The south Asian nations infections are the second highest in the world after the United States, but they have slowe...

GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi; passenger dies due to cardiac arrest

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official. The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport...

Notorious criminal Bonda Manja held in Bengaluru

A Central Crime Branch CCB team of the Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested notorious criminal Bonda Manja, accused in a murder case in the Byadarahalli area of Bengaluru. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police West, Bengaluru, the po...

Italy promises Olympic committee autonomy after IOC warning

Italys sports minister has promised autonomy for the countrys Olympic committee operations, two months after IOC president Thomas Bach dangled the threat of probation for the Tokyo Games due to alleged government interference. Vincenzo Spad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020