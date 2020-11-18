Sports News Roundup: NFL digs into alleged October 15 Antonio Brown incident; NBA expands 2021 playoffs with play-in games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Inspired Thiem outshines Nadal at ATP Finals

Austria's Dominic Thiem produced a stunning display of attacking tennis to beat Rafa Nadal 7-6(7) 7-6(4) in a high-quality duel at the ATP Finals and seize control of their group on Tuesday. World number three Thiem saved a couple of set points in the first tiebreak before whipping away a forehand to take an opening set in which there was barely anything between the two.

IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation. The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, will give U.S. justice officials the ability to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters.

ATP Cup, season-opening events uncertain due to Australia "challenges"

Tennis authorities have encountered "challenges" over the arrival dates of players in Australia ahead of the new 2021 season, the men's ATP Tour said on Tuesday, throwing the ATP Cup and other Australian Open leadup events into doubt. Tennis Australia (TA) had planned for players to arrive in the southern state of Victoria by mid-December to give them time to undertake a mandatory two-week quarantine before competing but the ATP said that was now under review.

NFL tops 50 positive tests for second straight week

The NFL and NFL Players Association reported more than 50 positive COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive week on Tuesday. Testing for the period from Nov. 8-14 resulted in 52 new cases: 17 among players and 35 among other personnel.

Boxing: Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title on December 19

Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will fight Callum Smith at a yet to be confirmed venue in the United States next month with Britain's WBA world super-middleweight title at stake. "I'll be returning to the ring on December 19th to face Callum Smith," Alvarez said on social media, with the fight to be shown on subscription streaming service DAZN.

Le May Doan named Canada chef de mission for 2022 Winter Games

Twice Olympic gold medallist speedskater Catriona Le May Doan was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said on Tuesday. A four-time Olympian, Le May Doan became the first Canadian to successfully defend an Olympic title when she skated to 500 metres gold at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games and again four years later at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Nadal no fan of replacing line judges with technology

Rafa Nadal may appear an unlikely traditionalist given the way he has ripped up the tennis blueprint in the past 15 years but some aspects of the sport, he believes, should not change. Fans are not the only thing missing from this year's ATP Finals which is being held in London for the 12th and last time.

NBA expands 2021 playoffs with play-in games

The 2020-21 NBA postseason will be expanded to include a play-in tournament in each conference, the league announced Tuesday. The pandemic-shortened regular season, reduced to 72 games, will start Dec. 22, and the postseason will open begin May 18.

NFL digs into alleged October 15 Antonio Brown incident

Antonio Brown's alleged off-field conduct has the attention of the NFL once again. The league is investigating an incident reported by the Miami Herald in which Brown was accused of breaking a surveillance camera and heaving a bicycle at a security guard on October 15.

Epstein steps down as Cubs president; Hoyer named

Theo Epstein, the executive who brought a World Series title to Chicago after a century-long drought, has stepped down as president of baseball operations for the Cubs and will be replaced by Jed Hoyer, the team said Tuesday. Epstein, 46, was the architect of the Cubs' World Series title in 2016, the club's first in 108 years. Epstein was entering the final year of his contract and leaves after nine seasons.