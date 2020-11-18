Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vidarbha players to start training for upcoming domestic season

India's domestic season is likely to start with National T20 Championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January and the two-time Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup champions VCA President Anand Jaiswal told PTI on Wednesday that the training would resume either on Thursday (November 19) or Friday (November 20) at the Civil Lines ground once all the RT-PCR tests are completed. "We have got the necessary permissions from the local municipal authorities (Nagpur Municipal Corporation) and hence we are starting training," added Jaiswal.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:02 IST
Vidarbha players to start training for upcoming domestic season

After around eight months of COVID-19 enforced break, the Vidarbha Ranji Trophy probables will starting training once again, starting this week. India's domestic season is likely to start with National T20 Championship for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January and the two-time Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup champions VCA President Anand Jaiswal told PTI on Wednesday that the training would resume either on Thursday (November 19) or Friday (November 20) at the Civil Lines ground once all the RT-PCR tests are completed.

"We have got the necessary permissions from the local municipal authorities (Nagpur Municipal Corporation) and hence we are starting training," added Jaiswal. According to the VCA chief, the nets will take place at the indoor academy while fielding sessions will be conducted in small batches.

Jaiswal also clarified that only senior men and women's team will be training as the association doesn't want to risk the health safety as far as junior players are concerned. "There will be various coaches to oversee the practice and each team has been given different slots to ensure that there is no overlapping. And overall the training will be overseen by (former India pacer) Prashant Vaidya," he informed.

He also said that the VCA ground in Jamtha on the outskirts of the city won't be used as of now. Led by elegant left handed batsman Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha, is one of the few domestic teams, that has won the coveted Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy back to back. The BCCI had already issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure for the state associations regarding training.

Nagpur currently has around 3,094 active COVID19 cases..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM visits Balaji temple in Tirupati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a thanksgiving visit to the famous hill shrine in Tirumala here, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday after sweeping the recently concluded by-elections. The Chief ...

Masina Heart Institute introduces India's first portable ICU for heart patients amidst COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India , November 18 ANIPNN Masina Heart Institute, a venture of century old Masina Hospital known for its commitment to provide truly affordable healthcare, launched Indias first pre-fabricated transportable ICU by Phili...

Over 50 cases registered in 5 western UP districts for violations of firecrackers ban

Over 50 cases have been registered in five western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Muzaffarnagar, against those violating a ban on bursting of firecrackers, officials said on WednesdayThey said people in some areas burst firecrackers dur...

Maha govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days. Following the intervention of a ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020