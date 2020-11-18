Left Menu
APC Executive Board discusses preparations for upcoming games

Presentations from upcoming Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022) which are also taking place in the region were also heard. Welcoming the board members to the meeting, APC president Majid Rashed said: "Despite the pandemic, the APC haven't stopped and have continued with our efforts and hard work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:53 IST
The Executive Board of the Asian Paralympic Committee met virtually and discussed various topics including the implementation of the new strategic plan and the upcoming games' preparation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of two days on November 16 and 17, the 13-member Board received progress reports from future Games organisers, including the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. Presentations from upcoming Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022) which are also taking place in the region were also heard.

Welcoming the board members to the meeting, APC president Majid Rashed said: "Despite the pandemic, the APC haven't stopped and have continued with our efforts and hard work. "We've held many virtual meetings with NPCs, IFs and will shortly hold our first Athletes' Forum. We have also developed good relations with organizations like Emirates Red Crescent and I am personally very happy with the outcome of the MoU with them." With the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games a little more than one year away now, the Board was informed that a competition for the design of the Games mascot and emblem has been launched and many entries have already been received. The winner will be announced on November 30. Meanwhile, as the Tokyo 2020 Games are fast approaching, various COVID-19 countermeasures have been developed and will be in place in accordance to the scenarios, a report said.

The Board members also heard reports from the five Asian sub-regions and the various APC sub-committees, with the focus on the report from Athletes' Committee, presented by chairperson Jeongmin Lee, which gears up to hold the first ever Athletes Forum on December 2-3, 2020..

