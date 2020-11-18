Left Menu
PSL 2020: Owe this trophy to people of Lahore, will come back stronger, says Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday missed the chance to claim their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to steer Karachi Kings to victory in the final.

18-11-2020
Lahore Qalandars bowler Haris Rauf (Image: Lahore Qalandars' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday missed the chance to claim their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to steer Karachi Kings to victory in the final. Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf praised Babar for his 'brilliant' knock and said that his team will come back stronger in the next edition of the tournament as he owes the PSL trophy to the people of Lahore.

"What a memorable journey it was. A ride full of passion & emotions. LQ did really well & fell just a little short. @babarazam258 bhai was so brilliant Congratulations KK. Will come back even stronger with 1 desire, that glorious. I owe this to people of Lahore," Rauf tweeted. During the final match, Karachi Kings needed 11 runs in the last three overs and Rauf took two back to back wickets as he dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed (four off six) and Shane Rutherford (0) to give Qalandars' fans a glimpse of hope, but Kings' captain Imad Wasim took his side home with 10 not out off seven balls.

Babar finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 473 runs at an impressive average of 59.12 and a strike rate of 124.14 and bagged the coveted PSL 2020 Player of the Tournament award and Best Batsman of the Tournament title. (ANI)

