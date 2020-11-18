Left Menu
Development News Edition

England all-rounder Moeen Ali eyes return to Test team

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants to give his all in the game and is desperate to feature in The Ashes next year after admitting that he had earlier 'lost a lot of hunger'.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:21 IST
England all-rounder Moeen Ali eyes return to Test team
England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants to give his all in the game and is desperate to feature in The Ashes next year after admitting that he had earlier 'lost a lot of hunger'. The all-rounder has acknowledged he hasn't 'got that long left in international cricket' and wants to give whatever he has got to play for England again.

"I know I haven't got that long left in international cricket. But I'll try my best to do as much as I can to get to the level I want to get. I've had enough of a break from Test cricket," ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen as saying. "I think I was hungrier when I was younger. I think everyone is hungrier when they are trying to play Test cricket [for the first time]. I guess a year-and-a-half ago I definitely lost a lot of that hunger. But over the last six months, I feel like it is coming back and I want to play Test cricket and play as much as I can," he added.

Moeen last played for England in August 2019 against Australia after which he took a break from the longest format of the game having missed England's central contract. "I've not played for a while now and, having spent time with the family and thought about my game, if the call did come, I'd be quite keen to be on it. I've not retired or anything. It was just to take a step back from a format of the game," said the all-rounder.

"It's my job now to go out and perform. I need to get into a good mental space, which I have been working on for the last four or five months. It's been difficult. But it's about clearing everything out and starting afresh," the all-rounder added. England are set to lock horns with South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs from November 27 with all matches to be played in a bio-secure environment.

The England squad arrived in South Africa on Tuesday and upon reaching they began a 10-day quarantine period. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment in the Western Cape, with fixtures at both Newlands and Boland Park.

The series is slated to start on November 27 and it will be the first series in South Africa since the country went into lockdown in March. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

The Nuclear Regulatory Commissions staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings...

Centre yet to provide 250 ICU beds facility for people in Delhi: AAP

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP on Wednesday said despite promising, the Centre is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the citizens of the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party AAP spoke...

Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

A federal judge was expected to grant a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos on Wednesday, a move Mexico said would restore trust in severely strained security cooperation ...

Hungary PM raps EU 'blackmail' in row over money, rule of law

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union on Wednesday of seeking to blackmail member states that did not toe its line on immigration, two days after he vetoed the blocs multi-year budget and post-COVID recovery packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020