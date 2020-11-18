Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket returns to Eden Gardens with Bengal T20 Challenge

"All the players, coaches and match officials will continue to remain in the bio bubble during the entire course of the tournament," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said on their official Facebook page. Bengal head coach Arun Lal said they have timed the tournament in such a way that outstanding performers can make a case for themselves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:03 IST
Cricket returns to Eden Gardens with Bengal T20 Challenge

Cricket will make its return to the hallowed Eden Gardens with the inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge involving six club teams organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal being played from November 24-December 10. The CAB has created a bio-secure environment with all the health safety protocols in place in order to set the ball rolling. The six clubs that will be vying for top honours include local giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal will compete in the tournament along with Kalighat, Town Club, Tapan Memorial to name a few.

There will be a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 stand-bye players from a pool of 200 in the draft held on Tuesday. Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami are some of the big names.

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran might be ruled out as he has tested positive for COVID-9. "A total of 33 games would be played including semifinals and the final. Majority of the matches will be played under the floodlights at Eden Gardens. "All the players, coaches and match officials will continue to remain in the bio bubble during the entire course of the tournament," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said on their official Facebook page.

Bengal head coach Arun Lal said they have timed the tournament in such a way that outstanding performers can make a case for themselves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "This tournament is 15 days prior to the board tournaments and if one can perform here he can open the gates to greater opportunities. "This is a great opportunity for the youngsters and the players who are forgotten," Lal, who coached Bengal to Ranji Trophy final last season, said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

No more lockdown, restrictions can be imposed in some crowded areas: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said there wont be any fresh lockdown in the national capital as there is no need for it, but restrictions could be imposed in some crowded areas to contain the spread of COVID-19. Interacti...

Jabalpur police personnel rescue passengers of bus which overturned, IG lauds their action

Jabalpur Police on Tuesday rescued around 35 people who suffered injuries as the bus carrying them overturned. Around 35 people were injured after the bus carrying them overturned. Our team reached the spot and took them to the hospital. I ...

Zoom adds new security features to help prevent disruptions, trolls in meetings

Video conferencing application Zoom has enhanced its security controls to prevent disruptions during virtual meetings and allow users to remove, report disruptive participants, and other cyberattacks on meetings. According to Mashable, the ...

India, Luxembourg to hold first stand-alone Summit meeting tomorrow

India and Luxembourg, which share diplomatic relations that date back to 1929, will hold their first stand-alone Summit on Thursday. India-Luxembourg Summit, the first in the last two decades, will be an opportunity to lay the platform for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020