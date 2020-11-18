I was born for this: LaMelo Ball on going No. 1 in NBA draft

American basketball player LaMelo Ball feels he was born to go number one in the 2020 NBA draft scheduled to take place later today. The youngest of the Ball brothers has been a journeyman even before getting drafted into the NBA.

Having played professionally in the Australian NBL, Lithuania, competing at the SPIRE Institute in Ohio after leaving Chino Hills (Calif.) High School as a junior, Ball feels all the stops helped him become a better player. "I was born to be the #1 pick. Being the #1 pick definitely holds a lot to me," said Ball in an official statement.

"I feel like when you go overseas, it's a whole new different style of play; something that you can just add to the arsenal. So, I feel like it helped me in that aspect," he added. Ask him if it was a gamble to not have college experience and play professionally, Ball shrugs it off.

"You could say it was a gamble, but for me, I already figured out what was gonna happen, me going there, what I was getting myself into," said Ball. In Detroit since March for Draft training, Ball conducted workouts with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons. The Timberwolves, Warriors, and Hornets own the top three picks.

But his father LaVar Ball has other ideas as he wants LaMelo to play for the New York Knicks or Pistons. "He probably just likes the big market. He raised me, taught me the game pretty much; everything I knew when I was little. So, I appreciate all that. It's my pops, so he's always gonna be involved," the 6ft 7in player said.

For now, his typical day is about waking up, going to work out and shoot, get some breakfast, come back and stretch, go to the gym at around 6 pm, come back, eat while watching a movie and repeat it the next day. This routine may never be the same again after the 2020 NBA Draft. (ANI)