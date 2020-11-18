Left Menu
Completely different life: Arteta on playing behind closed doors

Reflecting on how the absence of the supporters in the stadiums has affected players, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it is a "completely different life."

ANI | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:37 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on sports across the globe. Although sports have returned to action, it is being played behind closed doors in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

"It is definitely affecting the players. Now, for example with the lockdown: you win at Old Trafford, you feel excited, your adrenaline is really high, you go home and you want to celebrate, you want to do something, but you just go home, by yourself - some of the players live by themselves - and you go home, sit on the sofa, and that's it," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "To find that purpose and say, 'Okay, I work so hard for this moment, I want to enjoy it, I want to have people around me' but you have nothing, so it is a completely different life," he added.

So far, Arsenal has played eight matches in the 2020-2021 season of the Premier League, recording four wins and as many defeats. The team is currently placed on the 11th spot on the Premier League standings. Arteta further stated: "In our case, when you try to build a new project you need to engage the fans with the team. They have to see live what the team is transmitting. It is completely different on the TV, you are not able to do that."

"Without creating that chemistry between players and fans, for them to believe, for them to see live what we are trying to do, it is complicated. We need that. The players have to feel, 'Wow, these guys are really behind us, they are really pushing, they are liking what we are trying to do... I feel more motivated, more engaged, I want to participate' - and we are lacking that," he concluded. (ANI)

