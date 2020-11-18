Left Menu
Development News Edition

EFL clubs allowed to make five substitutions for remainder of 2020-21 season

English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday announced that the clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per match, starting from Friday, for the remainder of the season.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:18 IST
EFL clubs allowed to make five substitutions for remainder of 2020-21 season
EFL logo . Image Credit: ANI

English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday announced that the clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per match, starting from Friday, for the remainder of the season. "Following consultation with Clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all EFL fixtures taking place from 12 noon on Friday 20 November for the remainder of the 2020/21 season," EFL said in a statement.

EFL said that Championship Clubs can name up to nine substitutes in their matchday squad, with five permitted to take to the pitch in any fixture. Whereas, League One and League Two Clubs can name up to seven substitutes in their matchday squad, again with five permitted to take to the pitch. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada names China, Russia as main cyber-crime threats; sees risk to power supply

Canada on Wednesday identified state-sponsored programs in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as major cyber crime threats for the first time, and said it feared foreign actors could try to disrupt power supplies.The Communications Securit...

U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain

The U.S. government gave the green light to Boeing Cos 737 MAX on Wednesday after fatal crashes halted flights 20 months ago, starting a lengthy process for clearing hundreds of grounded jets as the planemaker faced criticism from victims f...

Nearly 49 per cent women voters in WB draft electoral rolls

The percentage of women voters in West Bengal has reached the nearly 49 per cent mark, as per the draft electoral rolls published by Election Commission on Wednesday. The percentage of women voters in the state is 48.9 per cent, slightly be...

WB guv slams TMC govt for 'politics' over accordance of security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised the ruling TMC for allegedly indulging in politics over accordance of security cover. The state recently withdrew the security provided to three close aides of disgruntled TMC mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020