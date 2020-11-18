EFL clubs allowed to make five substitutions for remainder of 2020-21 season

English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday announced that the clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions per match, starting from Friday, for the remainder of the season. "Following consultation with Clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all EFL fixtures taking place from 12 noon on Friday 20 November for the remainder of the 2020/21 season," EFL said in a statement.

EFL said that Championship Clubs can name up to nine substitutes in their matchday squad, with five permitted to take to the pitch in any fixture. Whereas, League One and League Two Clubs can name up to seven substitutes in their matchday squad, again with five permitted to take to the pitch. (ANI)