Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Mets' Cano handed 162-game suspension for positive doping test New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 05:22 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis: Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev stayed in contention at the ATP Finals as he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 in his second round-robin match at the O2 Arena on Wednesday. The 23-year-old world number seven knew his hopes of reaching the semi-finals would be as good as over if he suffered a second loss, having been beaten by Daniil Medvedev on Monday. Olympics: Athletes’ Village must be safest place in Tokyo, IOC official says

The purpose-built Athletes' Village must be the safest place in Tokyo during next year's Olympics, a senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official said on Wednesday after meetings with the Tokyo 2020 organisers. IOC President Thomas Bach and other officials have been in the Japanese capital this week as a show of support for the organisers as they try to arrange the Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Pro Bowl will be contested on Madden NFL 21

The Pro Bowl, previously canceled by the NFL due to the coronavirus pandemic, is back on -- albeit with a major twist. The game will be conducted virtually using the Madden NFL 21 video game. IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act (RADA) in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation. The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, will give U.S. justice officials the ability to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. Tennis: Government declines to guarantee Australian Open, ATP Cup schedule

Australia's Victoria state government is confident the Australian Open will go ahead but offered no assurances on Wednesday that players would be allowed to arrive in time for the season-opening ATP Cup and other events in January. The men's ATP Tour told players on Tuesday that the start of the 2021 season remained up in the air due to "challenges" in Australia, which is effectively closed to international arrivals due to COVID-19 protocols. Mets' Cano handed 162-game suspension for positive doping test

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said in a statement on Wednesday. Cano tested positive for anabolic steroid Stanozolol, MLB said. Djokovic says he's been nominated for return to ATP player council

World number one Novak Djokovic confirmed on Wednesday that he had been nominated for a return to the player council after resigning in August following his decision to create a separate organisation. The 33-year-old Serb said, however, that the ATP was blocking his path to rejoin. NFL: All teams to adopt 'intensive protocol' amid COVID-19 surge

The National Football League (NFL) has instructed all clubs to adopt a set of more aggressive health and safety regulations beginning on Saturday amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Clubs will operate under "intensive protocol", an existing set of safety criteria that was previously applied on a temporary and case-by-case basis. Britain's Dowsett calls off hour record attempt after COVID-19 positive

British rider Alex Dowsett has postponed his attempt at the hour record next month after testing positive for COVID-19, cycling's governing body the UCI said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old, who broke the record in 2015 when he covered 52.9km, was hoping to take the record back from Belgian Victor Campenaerts who rode 55.08km last year in Mexico. NFL digs into alleged October 15 Antonio Brown incident

Antonio Brown's alleged off-field conduct has the attention of the NFL once again. The league is investigating an incident reported by the Miami Herald in which Brown was accused of breaking a surveillance camera and heaving a bicycle at a security guard on October 15.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South Australia virus lockdown begins amid hopes to curb outbreak

One of Australias strictest lockdowns kicked off in the countrys south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak.Images on soc...

Central America flooding wreaks havoc with deluge from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating flooding in areas already waterlogged with rain on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of thousands of people across Central America to flee their homes as scenes of destruction dotted the already impoverished regio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as fresh outbreaks overshadow vaccine progress

Asian stocks followed Wall Streets sharp selloff on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major U.S. cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.Bearish sentiment...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.The number of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020