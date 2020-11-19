Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

His 23 goal involvements are the most of any Premier League player. Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (2000) * Man United have failed to win a Premier League game at home this season (D1 L3). * West Brom have won three of their last five league games at Old Trafford, including a 1-0 victory in their most recent meeting in April two years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 07:30 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the ninth round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 21-23 (All times in GMT): Nov. 21, Saturday

Newcastle United v Chelsea (1230) * Newcastle have lost only one of their last seven Premier League home games against Chelsea (W5 D1).

* Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League games against Newcastle (L2). * Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner has been involved in nine goals (seven goals and two assists) in his last seven games in all competitions, having scored in each of his last four.

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * Villa have not lost to Brighton in their last eight Premier League meetings (W4 D4).

* Brighton have not defeated Villa at Villa Park(D3 L9) and have lost each of their five games in the top flight. * Villa captain Jack Grealish has scored in four successive games against Brighton in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1730) * Spurs are undefeated in their last seven league games (W5 D2), the longest run in the Premier League this season.

* Man City have lost just once in their last seven league meetings with Spurs (W4 D2). * Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season. His 23 goal involvements are the most of any Premier League player.

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (2000) * Man United have failed to win a Premier League game at home this season (D1 L3).

* West Brom have won three of their last five league games at Old Trafford, including a 1-0 victory in their most recent meeting in April two years ago. * Man United have failed to find the net in three of their last four home league games against West Brom.

Nov. 22, Sunday Fulham v Everton (1200)

* Fulham had failed to defeat Everton in 10 successive league games (D2 L8) before their 2-0 victory in April last year. * Everton have conceded at least two goals in five successive Premier League games.

* Everton have failed to win a Premier League game without Brazil forward Richarlison in the squad since his arrival in 2018(D4 L4). Sheffield United v West Ham United (1400)

* Sheffield have won each of their three home Premier League games against West Ham. * Sheffield have not lost to a London side in their last 11 Premier League games at home (W10 D1).

* West Ham have not lost to a side starting the day at the bottom of the table in their last 11 Premier League games. Leeds United v Arsenal (1630)

* Arsenal have won four successive away games against Leeds. * Leeds have conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League this season (17).

* Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League games, failing to score in each of those defeats. Liverpool v Leicester City (1915)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in 63 successive home league games. Their last league defeat at Anfield was against Crystal Palace in April three years ago. * Liverpool have won each of their last three home league games after conceding the first goal. Juergen Klopp's side have also conceded more goals in the first half of games than any other club in the Premier League this season (11).

* Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has netted seven times in 11 Premier League games against Liverpool. Only two players -- Thierry Henry (8) and Andy Cole (11) -- have scored more goals against the Merseyside team in the Premier League. Nov. 23, Monday

Burnley v Crystal Palace (1730) * Burnley have won just one of their last five Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (L4).

* Burnley have failed to win a Premier League game this season (D2 L5) and have lost each of their three matches at Turf Moor. * Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been involved in seven goals this season, scoring five times and assisting twice.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (2000) * Southampton have won just one of their last eight league meetings with Wolves (L4 D3).

* Wolves have kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this year (13). * Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has scored 14 winning goals in the Premier League since their promotion in 2018, second only to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (17). (Compiled by Arvind Sriram and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Governments latest investment of 164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and bui...

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in coronavirus cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the governments chief spokesman said on Thursday.We will...

Soccer-Foden enjoys England redemption after double against Iceland

England midfielder Phil Foden said he was happy and relieved to repay manager Gareth Southgates trust in him with two goals against Iceland on Wednesday, two months after breaching COVID-19 protocols following the reverse fixture. Foden and...

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighbourhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate including the mayor started returning home Wednesday. Ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020