Two more Uruguay players test positive for COVID-19
Defender Alexis Rolin and striker Diego Rossi, along with the five staff, were all in good health condition, the federation said on social media. Striker Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz missed the Brazil game after testing positive on Monday.
Two Uruguay players and five team staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after the 2-0 home loss to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying, the country's soccer federation said. Defender Alexis Rolin and striker Diego Rossi, along with the five staff, were all in good health condition, the federation said on social media.
Striker Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz missed the Brazil game after testing positive on Monday. Suárez is also set to miss Saturday's Spanish league game between his new club, Atletico Madrid, and his former team Barcelona.
