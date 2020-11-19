Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ter Stegen hopes Messi continues with Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen hopes that star player Lionel Messi will stay at Camp Nou following a protracted public fight over his future leading into the 2020-21 season.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 10:34 IST
Ter Stegen hopes Messi continues with Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Photo/ Marc-Andre ter Stegen Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen hopes that star player Lionel Messi will stay at Camp Nou following a protracted public fight over his future leading into the 2020-21 season. Messi's relationship with the upper echelons of Barcelona's club structure has spilled over in recent months, on the back of a 2019-20 campaign that saw the Blaugrana fail to win a trophy.

According to the goalkeeper, the Argentine striker adds an advantage to the side with his ability to score from every position. "It's always an advantage to have Messi on the team because he can score goals out of nowhere - that's what makes him so special," the 28-year-old stated in an interview with BarcaTV.

"I hope he continues here and can be happy. You have to give him the opportunity to be above things because he's an extremely important part of our game," he added. Ter Stegen also offered praise for defensive partner Gerard Pique, who has served as a stalwart centre-back in front of the shot-stopper since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach.

"He has a special personality and is very funny. He understands my humour, which not many people do. We often talk to each other and always try to be the best for each other to give to others," the goalkeeper said. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam hopeful of playing in back-to-back Olympics

The Indian womens hockey teams midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam has said that she is hopeful of representing the country in back-to-back Olympics. Pukhrambam is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having captained the side that took part a...

Netflix sets February 2021 release date for 'Malcolm & Marie'

Netflix has announced that John David Washington and Zendaya-starrer Malcolm Marie will premiere on its platform on February 5, 2021. According to Variety, the streamer is also planning an&#160;Academy Awards&#160;campaign for the black-an...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

KOLKATA,Nov.19PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,500.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,600.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.51,440.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.48,800.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.49,530.00...

Soccer-Messi says I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona

A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmanns former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020