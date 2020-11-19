Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Real men do cry, says Pumas coach Ledesma

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:18 IST
Rugby-Real men do cry, says Pumas coach Ledesma

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma was unapologetic for the tears he and his team shed after their maiden victory over the All Blacks last weekend and said that emotion was an integral part of the makeup of the Argentina team. The Pumas stunned the rugby world with their 25-15 victory over New Zealand in their first test for more than a year last week in Sydney and there was a huge outpouring of emotion on the pitch afterwards.

That, along with tears shed by Dustin Johnson after winning golf's Masters and Lewis Hamilton after securing the Formula One world title at the weekend, irked one veteran commentator in New Zealand, who called on modern sportsmen to "harden up". "Emotions are sometimes difficult to control, especially after everything we have been through," Ledesma said on Thursday after naming his team for Saturday's Tri-Nations test against Australia in Newcastle.

"I'm sorry if in any way he was angry about it, but I think emotions are a good thing - he should try it." Ledesma, a former hooker who proved his physical toughness in 84 tests for the Pumas, said after last weekend's match that his players had been through "hell" in the months leading up to the All Blacks match.

They trained as best they could at home through the lockdown, then were forced to abandon one training camp in Argentina after a string of COVID-19 cases before requiring two weeks of quarantine on their arrival in Australia. Matters were not helped by the economic crisis in Argentina nor by the uncertainty of the playing future for many in the squad after the Jaguares Super Rugby team was effectively shut down.

While that contributed to the way the Pumas celebrated their victory last week, Ledesma said emotion was also part of what made Argentinian rugby different. "I think we are like we are and we don't want to change, I think emotions and passions are a very good thing," he added.

"I thought there was a lot of control and discipline too in the way we played, and that's the way we should be playing." Ledesma has kept faith with the players who beat the All Blacks for Saturday's match against the Wallabies at Hunter Stadium, and restricted himself to bringing hooker Santiago Socino, loose forward Facundo Isa and outside back Emiliano Boffelli onto the bench.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gayle pulls out of LPL, confirms his franchise Kandy Tuskers

Chris Gayle, one of T20 crickets biggest draws, has pulled out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League LPL along with England pacer Liam Plunkett and Pakistans Sarfraz Ahmed, dealing a huge blow to the tournament even before its take-off. Gay...

'A Simple Murder' to premiere on SonyLIV on November 20

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh-starrer A Simple Murder will debut on SonyLIV on November 20, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Prateek Payodhi, A Simple Murder is a dark comedy seri...

4 killed, 4 critically injured in blast in Bengal plastic factory

Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengals Malda district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.Four fac...

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020