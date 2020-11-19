Left Menu
Kandy Tuskers get a major blow as England pacer Liam Plunkett pulled out of the Lanka Premier League after Chris Gayle has opted out of the tournament.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:41 IST
Liam Plunkett pulls out of LPL, Kandy Tuskers confirms
England pacer Liam Plunkett . Image Credit: ANI

Kandy Tuskers get a major blow as England pacer Liam Plunkett pulled out of the Lanka Premier League after Chris Gayle has opted out of the tournament. Earlier, the franchise said that Gayle will not feature in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"We are also sad to announce that Liam Plunkett will also not be playing in this year's @LPLT20_," Kandy Tuskers tweeted. "We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20_," Kandy Tuskers wrote on Wednesday.

Both the players were set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team. In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

