Malky Mackay steps down as Scottish FA performance director

The Scottish Football Association (FA) performance director Malky Mackay has stepped down from his position.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:18 IST
Scottish FA logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Scottish Football Association (FA) performance director Malky Mackay has stepped down from his position. "The Scottish FA can confirm that Malky Mackay has today stepped down from his role as performance director," the governing body said in a statement.

The Scottish FA said Malky joined the association four years ago and has had "overarching responsibility" to improve elite talent development across the game, working in partnership with the clubs to develop and deliver successful future international players and support elite coaches. After stepping down from his role, Mackay said he believes "significant" progress has been made during his tenure.

"As a number of qualification campaigns draw to a close and after four years in post, it feels like the right time to step down from my role as performance director. I would like to acknowledge the support I've had from my colleagues at the Scottish FA, to those at the clubs for their year-on-year co-operation and in particular to our talented team within the performance department for their passion, hard work and dedication," Mackay said in a statement. On the other hand, Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said: "Malky has implemented a best practice framework within the performance department that has strengthened our national teams and reinforced relationships between clubs, performance schools and Club Academy Scotland. I would like to thank Malky - as a colleague, friend and former teammate - for his considerable contribution and commitment to the performance strategy and wish him every success for the future." (ANI)

