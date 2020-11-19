Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City to put Tottenham's new belief to the test

It is a year since chairman Daniel Levy pulled the plug on the Pochettino era and hired serial winner Jose Mourinho and there is growing optimism among the club's faithful that the Portuguese coach many did not exactly welcome with open arms might indeed be the special one. Tottenham re-start after the international break in second place after eight games, behind Leicester City, the club that beat them to the title in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:57 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City to put Tottenham's new belief to the test

There was a perception of Tottenham Hotspur under Mauricio Pochettino that they lacked the self-belief to win silverware and there was plenty of evidence to support that view.

Two near misses in the Premier League title race, FA Cup semi-final losses and then, when glory beckoned, a rather timid Champions League final defeat by Liverpool. It is a year since chairman Daniel Levy pulled the plug on the Pochettino era and hired serial winner Jose Mourinho and there is growing optimism among the club's faithful that the Portuguese coach many did not exactly welcome with open arms might indeed be the special one.

Tottenham re-start after the international break in second place after eight games, behind Leicester City, the club that beat them to the title in 2016. Pochettino enjoyed two better starts in terms of points after eight games, but there is something in the way Tottenham have gone about their business in this most odd of seasons that suggests something is brewing in north London.

There is a caveat though. Tottenham's 17 points have been collected against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Southampton, although a 6-1 victory at Manchester United suggests they are no flat-track bullies. Things are about to get a lot harder, starting this Saturday against stuttering Manchester City.

Tottenham are five points better off than Pep Guardiola's side, who have played a game fewer, and have scored 19 goals, almost twice as many as City. It promises to be a fascinating encounter. Mourinho bridles at suggestions he is a pragmatic, defensive coach and some of the football his side have played this season has been sensational.

In their last game he even started with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale up front. DARE TO DREAM

City's threat means he is more likely to revert to his more cautious instincts on Saturday as they try and beat Guardiola's team at home for the second season in succession. After that, Tottenham go to Chelsea, then host Arsenal and also face Liverpool and Leicester before Christmas. Only if they are still flying high then will Spurs fans really dare to dream.

"Obviously Jose is a winner at every level, he has come in with that aura about him and he wants to win things here," Kane said. "It is just installing that confidence into the team, he is a great man, with great experience, so (that) us as players can only look at that and take confidence from that." For all the talk of a Tottenham title challenge, Leicester look an even better bet, and they will be relishing Sunday's trip to champions Liverpool who will be with Mohamed Salah after his positive test for COVID-19 while on international duty.

With central defender Joe Gomez also ruled out after injuring his knee while away with England, not to mention Virgil van Dijk's long-term absence and Trent Alexander-Arnold also sidelined, Liverpool appear vulnerable. Manager Juergen Klopp will be cursing his luck and will also be sweating on the fitness of skipper Jordan Henderson who suffered a knock in England's 2-0 defeat by Belgium.

Fourth-placed Southampton, who topped the table for a couple of days before the international break, face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday having taken 16 points from the last 18. Another early season surprise, Aston Villa, host Brighton with all eyes on playmaker Jack Grealish who, in the space of a few weeks, has been cast as England's saviour.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda tested COVID-19 positive.The Union Minister shared the information through social media on Thursday and asked the people who came in his co...

Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for a report that the countrys military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday, but the U.S. channel defended its reporting. The U.S. broadcaster used unver...

English sports get USD 400M bailout, with rugby prioritized

English sports are receiving 300 million pounds almost USD million from the government with half going to rugby to help them survive without fans being allowed into venues during the pandemic. Sports governing bodies and teams will recei...

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020