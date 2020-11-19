Left Menu
Development News Edition

'ISL is a different competition,' Habas warns Vicuna

Two sides with a passionate fan base, a famed rivalry, and two squads full of star-studded players masterminded by shrewd tacticians. These will be among the many things to look forward to when Kerala Blasters face ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match of the seventh Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa here on Friday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:09 IST
'ISL is a different competition,' Habas warns Vicuna
Antonio Lopez Habas (Photo/ ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Two sides with a passionate fan base, a famed rivalry, and two squads full of star-studded players masterminded by shrewd tacticians. These will be among the many things to look forward to when Kerala Blasters face ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match of the seventh Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa here on Friday. With the league becoming the first major sporting event in India to return to stadiums after eight months, this is the third consecutive instance of the two sides facing each other in the season-opener.

Much has changed since these two last met. For Kerala Blasters, there's an element of uncertainty with Kibu Vicuna replacing Eelco Schattorie as head coach. Vicuna, having steered Mohun Bagan to an I-League triumph last season while playing an attacking brand of football, faces his former employers with a point to prove. "I will always have good sentiments for Mohun Bagan. I was there for a season and they treated me well. I have a lot of friends there in the board but I'm very happy to be with Kerala Blasters. I'm going to do my best, the people (here) also received me well. I have a good relationship with the members of the club and we're trying to create a good team who will try to play good football," Vicuna said in a statement.

Meanwhile, their opponents -- defending champions and three-time winners -- will start the season as title favourites with Antonio Lopez Habas helming a strengthened squad. "Vicuna did a good job at Mohun Bagan but ISL is a different competition," Habas said. "I respect him but our idea is to get the three points because we work every day for that."

With the two Spanish tacticians going head-to-head and with both sides not short of big names, fans can expect a thrilling encounter. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda tested COVID-19 positive.The Union Minister shared the information through social media on Thursday and asked the people who came in his co...

Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for a report that the countrys military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday, but the U.S. channel defended its reporting. The U.S. broadcaster used unver...

English sports get USD 400M bailout, with rugby prioritized

English sports are receiving 300 million pounds almost USD million from the government with half going to rugby to help them survive without fans being allowed into venues during the pandemic. Sports governing bodies and teams will recei...

Holy smoke! German customs seizes 10 tons of shisha tobacco

German authorities have seized 10.2 metric tonnes of water pipe tobacco they say was being smuggled into Berlin from the Mideast to avoid import taxes, officials said on Thursday. The overnight operation carried out by police and customs of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020