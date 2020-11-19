Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Ham United Women's coach Matt Beard leaves club

West Ham United women's coach Matt Beard on Thursday left the club by "mutual consent".

ANI | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:18 IST
West Ham United Women's coach Matt Beard leaves club
Matt Beard (Photo/ West Ham United Women Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United women's coach Matt Beard on Thursday left the club by "mutual consent". "West Ham United can confirm that Women's head coach Matt Beard has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Beard arrived at West Ham United in June 2018 ahead of the club's first season as a professional outfit in the reformatted FA Women's Super League. The 42-year-old guided the Hammers to the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in May 2019. Following the departure, Beard said he "thoroughly enjoyed" every minute of his time with the club.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team," Beard said in a statement. "Although I am leaving, I do so with some wonderful memories that I will forever treasure, and I would like to thank Jack Sullivan and everyone at the Club for the opportunity to work at West Ham United," he added.

Women's Managing Director Jack Sullivan said: "On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to say thank you to Matt for his hard work and dedication during his time with the Club. Our growth, from a newly formed professional team taking our first steps into the Women's Super League to an established side in the top-flight, has been colossal, and Matt has been one of the leading figures in that effort." The club said goalkeeping coach Billy Stewart and first-team coach Paul McHugh will take temporary charge of the team, "while a thorough and diligent recruitment process for a new manager to take West Ham United Women's team forward is underway." (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

At least five dead, three injured in landslide at Ecuador illegal mine

At least five people died and three were injured in a landslide caused by excavation work at an illegal mine in Ecuador, an official said on Thursday. The dead included four women who were among at least 20 people working in the mine at the...

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state and her health has improved following treatment, the hospital said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious stat...

Air quality 'very poor' in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated to reach very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while it stayed in the poor category in Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday, according to a government agency. Co...

9 found COVID positive in Noida's random testing at Delhi borders

A total of 178 people coming from Delhi to Noida were randomly tested for COVID-19 at the border of the two cities on Thursday and nine of them were found positive, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday had star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020