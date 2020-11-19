Left Menu
Dean Smith expecting "really tough" game against Brighton

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton, Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said he is expecting a "really tough" game.

Dean Smith (Photo/ Aston Villa Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton, Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith said he is expecting a "really tough" game. "I'm expecting a really tough game because I've watched a lot of their games, looked at a lot of their stats and they're in the top half for a lot of those stats. They haven't got the wins they would have expected with those stats," the club's official website quoted Smith as saying.

"They're a modern-day football team in terms of playing through the thirds. They have some very good players and we'll certainly have to be at our best," he added. Aston Villa currently hold the sixth spot on the Premier League table with 15 points. In the previous game, the club secured an impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal.

However, in the last two games they played at Villa Park, the venue of their upcoming game, Aston Villa suffered a defeat. Smith now wants his side to get the desired result at Villa Park. "We need to go and get a result at Villa Park because our last two results there haven't been good. We're coming up against a really good footballing team," Smith said.

Aston Villa will take on Brighton on November 21. (ANI)

