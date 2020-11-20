Left Menu
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle De Villiers have welcomed their baby girl, the right-handed batsman announced on Thursday.

ANI | Pretoria | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:20 IST
AB De Villiers, wife Danielle blessed with 'beautiful baby girl'
AB de Villiers with wife and new born baby (Image: AB de Villiers' Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle De Villiers have welcomed their baby girl, the right-handed batsman announced on Thursday. De Villiers, who was the mainstay in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batting line up in recently concluded IPL, shared a picture on Instagram and revealed that they welcomed their daughter on November 11.

In the heartwarming picture shared by De Villers, he can be seen along with his wife and daughter as the duo share a smile. The newest addition to the De Villiers' family has been named Yente de Villiers. "On 11-11-2020, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU! Genade onbeskryklik groot. Dankie Here," De Villiers captioned the post.

In the 13th edition of IPL, RCB had bowed out of the tournament after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator. The right-handed batsman was always the lone man standing for the Virat Kohli-led side in the showpiece event. De Villiers smashed 454 runs at a strike rate of 158.74 for RCB. He also registered five half-centuries in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

