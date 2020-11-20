Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prajnesh reaches Orlando Challenger semis, regains India number one spot

Prajnesh Gunneswaran regained the India number one spot with a dominant straight sets win over Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko, carrying him into the Orlando Open semifinals here on Friday. Prajnesh had reached the final of the Cary Challenger last week and has carried his good form into this event.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:36 IST
Prajnesh reaches Orlando Challenger semis, regains India number one spot

Prajnesh Gunneswaran regained the India number one spot with a dominant straight sets win over Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko, carrying him into the Orlando Open semifinals here on Friday. The fourth seeded Indian won 6-0 6-3 against the sixth seeded Kazkakh in the quarterfinals of the USD 52,080 hard court tournament. The win will take Prajnesh, who is ranked 137th this week, to at least to 133 in the ATP singles chart even if he does not make the final.

It will push Sumit Nagal to number two as he is placed 136 this week and has not played in the last two weeks. Prajnesh had reached the final of the Cary Challenger last week and has carried his good form into this event. Popko was off colour today as his erratic serve and ground strokes made the job of Prajnesh very easy.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had made a first round exit after losing 3-6 4-6 to local lucky loser Nick Chappell. It was his second consecutive first-round defeat after ending runner-up at the Eckental Challenger..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coons says hopes for bipartisan U.S. policy to "out-compete" China

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who is seen as a contender for secretary of state in the incoming Biden administration, told Reuters on Friday he hoped to see a bipartisan policy on China that would out-compete Beijing. Coons also said...

Devotees flout COVID-19 safety norms, throng ghats in Bihar for Chhath Puja celebrations

Thousands of devotees throng ghats on Friday near Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur district for celebrating Bihars biggest festival- Chhath Puja, to pay obeisance to the Lord Sun. During the four-day celebration period of Chhath Puja, ritu...

Spl court denies pre-arrest bail to BSP's two ex-lawmakers, three others

An MP-MLA court here on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two former lawmakers and a BSP leader, who feared arrest in a criminal case lodged against them for allegedly using foul language against the minor daughter of a BJP leader in 2016....

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.The announcement follows news that Pfizer s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020