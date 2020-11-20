Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan get off to winning start, defeat Kerala Blasters 1-0

ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after defeating Kerala Blasters here on Friday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:04 IST
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan get off to winning start, defeat Kerala Blasters 1-0
ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna in action during ISL clash against Kerala Blasters. (Photo/ Sportzpics) . Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) after defeating Kerala Blasters here on Friday. Also, the commencement of the tournament marked the return of the first major live sporting action in India after the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the season-opener, ATK Mohun Bagan secured a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters. During the first-half of the game, both the side gave each other a tough competition, restricting one another from taking a lead. After a goal-less first half, both sides started playing aggressively in the second half. However, it was ATK Mohun Bagan that managed to take advantage. Roy Krishna netted the goal in the 67th minute, putting his side ahead of the Kerala Blasters.

The match did not witness more goals and ATK Mohun Bagan came victorious. For his match-winning performance, Krishna won the Hero of the Match award. After guiding his team to the victory, Krishna said he is happy to get on the scoresheet.

"I am happy to play for this team, especially for this club. It is a privilege. I will not take all the credit. I think we defended really well. I had a few chances in the first half, disappointed. But happy to get on the scoresheet," he said in a video posted by ATK Mohun Bagan on Twitter. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Raptors to start season in Tampa amid spiking COVID-19 numbers

The Toronto Raptors will begin the National Basketball Association NBA season playing in Tampa, Florida, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Friday. The league, which wrapped up its previous season in a quarantined bubble...

Jan Morris, author and transgender pioneer, dies at 94

Jan Morris, the celebrated journalist, historian, world traveller and fiction writer who in middle age became a pioneer of the transgender movement, has died at 94. Morris died in Wales on Friday morning, according to her literary represent...

Midwest health system CEO says he had virus, won't wear mask

The head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest has told his employees that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office without a mask. Sanford Healths president and chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, sa...

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020