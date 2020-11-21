Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Stoinis eager to continue floating experiment against India

Stoinis, who has fashioned a successful career as a hard-hitting middle-order batsman who can close out an innings, was promoted to open for the Delhi Capitals by coach Ricky Ponting on their journey to the final. Ponting has now joined Justin Langer's staff for the limited overs series against India that starts on Nov. 27 in Sydney and Stoinis has told the former Australia captain he is willing to continue with the flexibility experiment.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:13 IST
Cricket-Stoinis eager to continue floating experiment against India

Aggressive Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is confident he could become the ultimate floating batsman in limited overs cricket after a successful stint opening in the Indian Premier League. Stoinis, who has fashioned a successful career as a hard-hitting middle-order batsman who can close out an innings, was promoted to open for the Delhi Capitals by coach Ricky Ponting on their journey to the final.

Ponting has now joined Justin Langer's staff for the limited overs series against India that starts on Nov. 27 in Sydney and Stoinis has told the former Australia captain he is willing to continue with the flexibility experiment. "Punter's (Ponting) a big believer in me and wants to give me responsibility in the teams that he's been in charge of, but I've got to be adaptable," Stoinis told reporters on Saturday.

"I'm just happy to be involved wherever they feel I can have my biggest impact in the game. "Whether that's at the top or the middle ... and I've had these conversations with Ricky and said 'just let me know and I'll put the pads on'."

Stoinis, who scored 352 runs in this year's IPL at a strike rate of 148.52, added that Ponting had proven to be a major factor in helping him improve his batting while in the United Arab Emirates. "The confidence he instils, the way he teaches you, he's as good as you'll get," Stoinis said.

"I don't think he's in the business of changing careers but like all those good coaches you don't really know you're being coached until you look back and realise (what he did was) bloody important." Australia and India play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in Sydney and Canberra before a four-test series starts in Adelaide on Dec. 17.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Dutt's 'Torbaaz' to premiere on Netflix next month

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz will make its debut on streamer Netflix on December 11. Torbaaz was part of Netflixs lineup of 17 original stories which was announced in July. The list also included Bollywood titles Ludoand Mira Nairs series ...

Tibetan govt-in-exile President Lobsong Sangay visits White House, creates history

Dr Lobsang Sangay, President of Tibetan government-in-exile on Friday formally entered the United States White House, a historic feat for the Central Tibetan Administration CTA. According to a release from the office of Tibet in Washington,...

Minor girl burnt to death in Peshawar

In another heinous example of lawlessness in Pakistan, a seven-year-old girl was burnt to death in Peshawars Badaber town, with evidence suggesting that she was dragged into nearby field before her body was recovered, police said on Friday....

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, November 21 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020