Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gokulam Kerala FC appoints Mihir Sawant as goalkeeping coach

Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday appointed Mihir Sawant as goalkeeping coach for the upcoming I-League season.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:28 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC appoints Mihir Sawant as goalkeeping coach
Gokulam Kerala Logo (Image: Gokulam Kerala FC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday appointed Mihir Sawant as goalkeeping coach for the upcoming I-League season. Mihir is an AFC Level-3 licence holder and was a former I-League goalkeeper. As a player, he has played for Dempo SC, Vasco and Mohemmadans SC.

The 33-year-old coach is based at Pune and has coached Jamshedpur FC (reserve team), Churchill Brothers and Fateh Hyderabad FC. "It is a great pleasure to come down to Kerala, where people carry the sport in their heart. I believe this is a great opportunity for me to work for Malabarians," Mihir said in an official statement.

"I have already attended training sessions and everything is going extremely well. We have already set our targets and that is to win the I-league and IFA Shield," he added. Mihir is the youngest goalkeeping coach in I-League and the youngest to hold the Level-3 goalkeeping coaching licence.

Meanwhile, the Kerala based club has kickstarted their pre-season amidst a highly-controlled COVID-safety environment in Kozhikode. The club from the southern state has resumed training activities after the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown ended on October 31, 2020, while following the Standard Operating Procedures that have been put in place by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its tournaments. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah launches broadside against DMK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the M K Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu on corruption and dynasty politics and said it will face a rout in next years Assembly polls in the state where democratic forces will prevail. In a sha...

Fisheries sector can attract USD 9 billion investment in 5 years: Official

India expects the fisheries sector to attract investments worth USD 9 billion over the next five years along with huge employment generation, a top official said on Saturday. Fisheries exports are expected to more than double to Rs 100,000 ...

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorates due to post-COVID complications

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogois health condition deteriorated with multi-organ failure and he has become unconscious with difficulty in breathing, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The 86-year old veteran Congre...

Telangana Congress complains to EC against TRS for putting advts on metro pillars

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC has written a letter to State Election Commission SEC complaining against Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS party for putting their advertisements on all pillars of LT metro rail ahead of GHMC elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020