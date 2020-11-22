Sports News Roundup: Bradley departs Lakers to sign with Heat; jokovic and Nadal fall as Thiem and Medvedev advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Bradley departs Lakers to sign with Heat

Guard Avery Bradley is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and signing with the Miami Heat, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. The Athletic pegged it as a two-year, $11.6 million deal for Bradley, who turns 30 on Thursday.

Djokovic and Nadal fall as Thiem and Medvedev advance to London finale

Rafa Nadal's dream of a first ATP Finals title and Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling sixth vanished in defeats by Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem in two seismic semi-finals on Saturday. As the curtain comes down on London's 12 years as host of the ATP Tour's prestigious season-ender, it would have been fitting for Nadal and Djokovic to face off for the 57th time in their glittering careers.

Swimming: American Dressel sets two short course world records

American Caeleb Dressel set short course world records in the men's 100 metres butterfly and 50 metres freestyle events at the International Swimming League (ISL) finals in Budapest on Saturday. Dressel, 24, clocked 47.78 seconds in the 100m butterfly, breaking South African Chad le Clos' previous record of 48.08 seconds.

Another college football game postponed amid COVID-19 surge in U.S.

Saturday's game between Clemson University and Florida State University was postponed hours before it was set to kick off due to health concerns, the 18th college football game called off this week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) said the decision to postpone the Florida State home game against No. 4 Clemson was made after a conference call during which "both teams' medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game."

Organisers optimistic for Australian Open despite coronavirus measures

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has moved to allay fears the season-opening tennis grand slam and its buildup tournaments could be hampered by strict biosecurity protocols to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tiley said on Sunday that Tennis Australia was still "doing everything we can to finalise the summer of tennis as soon as possible" after the Victorian state government said this week nothing had been confirmed around the tournaments.

Knicks re-sign starting PG Payton, add Noel

Two days after being among a group of six players released by the New York Knicks, the team agreed to re-sign starting point guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year, $5 million contract for next season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Knicks also agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with center Nerlens Noel, according to multiple reports.

Report: Raptors sign VanVleet to four-year, $85 million deal

The Toronto Raptors re-signed guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, $85 million deal on Saturday, according to a report from The Athletic. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, represents a remarkable payday for VanVleet, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time in what is now known as the G League. He quickly emerged as a valuable backcourt contributor, and he played a key role in the Raptors' run to a championship in 2019.

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin climbs podium on return to World Cup circuit

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin marked her return to the Alpine ski World Cup circuit after a gap of 300 days with a second-placed finish in the slalom in Levi, Finland, on Saturday. The 25-year-old American missed last month's season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, with a back injury but showed no signs of the problem, finishing 0.18 seconds behind Slovakia's Petra Vlhova who clocked a total of one minute 50.11 seconds after her two runs.

Streb stays ahead at blustery RSM Classic

American Robert Streb extended his lead at the RSM Classic on Saturday with another bogey-free performance, carding a three-under par 67 in the third round. Streb, who tied his career-low round with a nine-under 63 on the Plantation Course on Friday, has not made a bogey since early in the first round.

Hayward reportedly signs four-year, $120 million deal with Hornets

Gordon Hayward has agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Charlotte Hornets, according to an ESPN report Saturday. The monster deal punctuates a busy week for Charlotte, which drafted point guard LaMelo Ball at No. 3 overall earlier in the week. Charlotte is coming off a 23-42 campaign and has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons.