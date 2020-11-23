Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 22

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BAZEMORE, Field Level Media -- Report: Blazers to sign former first-round pick Giles Free agent forward Harry Giles will sign a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ---- GOLF RSM Classic Coverage of the fourth round of the RSM Classic.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 00:31 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 22

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - BASKETBALL NBA Report: Jazz G Mitchell agrees to $163M max extension All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MITCHELL-EXTENSION, Field Level Media -- Report: Suns re-sign G Carter to three-year deal The Phoenix Suns have re-signed defensive-minded guard Jevon Carter to a three-year deal worth $11.5 million, according to ESPN.

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-CARTER, Field Level Media -- Report: Warriors signing F Bazemore to one-year deal Free agent forward Kent Bazemore is heading back to Golden State on a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BAZEMORE, Field Level Media -- Report: Blazers to sign former first-round pick Giles Free agent forward Harry Giles will sign a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-GILES, Field Level Media --

Report: Bogdanovic gets $72M offer sheet from Hawks Restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, multiple outlets reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-SAC-BOGDANOVIC, Field Level Media -- NCAA Florida basketball cancels two games due to COVID-19 Florida has paused basketball activities for one week because of COVID-19 and won't play its first two scheduled games, the school confirmed Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-FLA-COVID-19, Field Level Media

---- NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Eagles at Browns, 1 p.m. Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. Bengals at Washington, 1 p.m. Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m. Steelers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Titans at Ravens, 1 p.m. Patriots at Texans, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. Packers at Colts, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. --

Report: Hall of Fame RB Little enters hospice care Pro Football Hall of Fame member Floyd Little has entered hospice care, Syracuse.com reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-LITTLE, Field Level Media -- Panthers QB Bridgewater out; Walker starts against Lions Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was declared inactive Sunday with a knee injury and P.J. Walker will make his first NFL start against the Lions in Detroit. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-BRIDGEWATER-OUT, Field Level Media --

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ---- GOLF RSM Classic Coverage of the fourth round of the RSM Classic. GOLF-PGA-RSMCLASSIC, Field Level Media --

Pelican Women's Championship Coverage of the third round of the Pelican Women's Championship. GOLF-LPGA-PELICAN, Field Level Media ---- SOCCER Coverage of Sunday games San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. ----

TENNIS Nitto ATP Finals Coverage of the Nitto ATP Finals. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS Events PUBG Continental Series 3 -- Asia Pacific final CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 2 Dota -- Epic League CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America PUBG Continental Series 3 -- Europe final --

News TSM add PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergsen in mid lane ESPORTS-LOL-POWEROFEVIL, Field Level Media -- Report: Chaos looking to leave CS:GO scene ESPORTS-CSGO-CHAOS, Field Level Media ----

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to unveil first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, envisions scaled-down inauguration

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet appointments on Tuesday and is planning for a scaled-down inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, aides said on Sunday, as he lays the foundation for his new admini...

South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi Satish Dhupelia succumbs to COVID-19

Satish Dhupelia, the South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, succumbed to COVID-19 complications here on Sunday, three days after his 66th birthday, a family member said. Dhupelias sister Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie confirmed that her bro...

More than 140 detained by police in Belarus protests

The Belarusian human rights group Viasna says that more than 140 people were arrested and many of them beaten by police during protests calling for the countrys authoritarian president to resign. The demonstrations that attracted thousands ...

For sustainable recovery in post-COVID world reformed multilateralism need of the hour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit on Sunday asserted that for an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery in a post-COVID world, effective global governance is required and reformed multilateralism is the need of the hour....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020