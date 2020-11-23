Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 22

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - BASKETBALL NBA Report: Jazz G Mitchell agrees to $163M max extension All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MITCHELL-EXTENSION, Field Level Media -- Report: Suns re-sign G Carter to three-year deal The Phoenix Suns have re-signed defensive-minded guard Jevon Carter to a three-year deal worth $11.5 million, according to ESPN.

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-CARTER, Field Level Media -- Report: Warriors signing F Bazemore to one-year deal Free agent forward Kent Bazemore is heading back to Golden State on a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-BAZEMORE, Field Level Media -- Report: Blazers to sign former first-round pick Giles Free agent forward Harry Giles will sign a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-GILES, Field Level Media --

Report: Bogdanovic gets $72M offer sheet from Hawks Restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, multiple outlets reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-SAC-BOGDANOVIC, Field Level Media -- NCAA Florida basketball cancels two games due to COVID-19 Florida has paused basketball activities for one week because of COVID-19 and won't play its first two scheduled games, the school confirmed Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-FLA-COVID-19, Field Level Media

---- NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Eagles at Browns, 1 p.m. Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. Bengals at Washington, 1 p.m. Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m. Steelers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Titans at Ravens, 1 p.m. Patriots at Texans, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. Packers at Colts, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. --

Report: Hall of Fame RB Little enters hospice care Pro Football Hall of Fame member Floyd Little has entered hospice care, Syracuse.com reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-LITTLE, Field Level Media -- Panthers QB Bridgewater out; Walker starts against Lions Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was declared inactive Sunday with a knee injury and P.J. Walker will make his first NFL start against the Lions in Detroit. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-BRIDGEWATER-OUT, Field Level Media --

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ---- GOLF RSM Classic Coverage of the fourth round of the RSM Classic. GOLF-PGA-RSMCLASSIC, Field Level Media --

Pelican Women's Championship Coverage of the third round of the Pelican Women's Championship. GOLF-LPGA-PELICAN, Field Level Media ---- SOCCER Coverage of Sunday games San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. ----

TENNIS Nitto ATP Finals Coverage of the Nitto ATP Finals. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS Events PUBG Continental Series 3 -- Asia Pacific final CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 2 Dota -- Epic League CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America PUBG Continental Series 3 -- Europe final --

News TSM add PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergsen in mid lane ESPORTS-LOL-POWEROFEVIL, Field Level Media -- Report: Chaos looking to leave CS:GO scene ESPORTS-CSGO-CHAOS, Field Level Media ----