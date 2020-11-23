Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Suarez says Uruguay players let guard down after spate of COVID-19 cases

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has apologised for the team "letting their guard down" during the international break after 16 members of their squad and staff, including Suarez, tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-11-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 03:08 IST
Soccer-Suarez says Uruguay players let guard down after spate of COVID-19 cases

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has apologised for the team "letting their guard down" during the international break after 16 members of their squad and staff, including Suarez, tested positive for COVID-19. The national team faced fierce criticism after pictures emerged of the players enjoying a barbecue without observing social distancing as well as sharing the traditional tea 'mate', which is drunk through a communal straw.

"Many people are criticising us, we committed an error and we apologise for that," Atletico Madrid's Suarez told Uruguay television programme 'Punto Penal' (Penalty Spot) on Sunday. "The infection did not happen because of the barbecue, that's very clear. We had the bad luck of one of us getting infected in Colombia."

Suarez was among 10 players to test positive while away with Uruguay, along with his Atletico team mate Lucas Torreira and Cagliari's Diego Godin, the national side's captain. Six staff members were also infected. The striker, who missed Uruguay's 2-0 defeat to Brazil as well as Atletico's 1-0 win over his former side Barcelona on Saturday, said he was asymptomatic and was self-isolating in an apartment in Madrid.

He also said he and other team mates had tested negative on several occasions during the international break, including after Matias Vina became the first player to test positive. "We all felt uncertain as we had been with Matias in the dressing room and the showers but then we tested negative and thought we were safe. Then unfortunately there were more cases and the whole thing snowballed," he explained.

"We made a mistake. We let our guard down when we tested negative and then several positive tests started appearing. We did something wrong. "This should serve as a warning to all young people out there and everybody else that nobody is immune and even though we are tested very often we need to take care of ourselves."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign on Sunday issued a statement distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday.Sidney Powell is practicing l...

Biggest Australian states reopen borders as coronavirus cases ease

Australias two most populous states reopened their borders on Monday after more than four months, as Victoria stamped out a second coronavirus wave, raising prospects of a quicker return to normal and speedy economic recovery. New South Wal...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend PEP HAS SURPRISING PROBLEM TO SOLVEFor all the debates over Manchester Citys defensive frailties in recent seasons, one thing that was taken for granted was their ability to score goals under P...

UK's Labour bids for voters' trust with "responsible" recovery plan

Britains opposition Labour Party will on Monday heap pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to address rising unemployment, cut wasteful spending and spread prosperity, setting out an alternative rescue plan for the coronavirus-stricken e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020