Liverpool set new club record with victory over Leicester City

With a dominating win over Leicester City, Liverpool on Monday set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak at home.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 23-11-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 08:51 IST
Liverpool set new club record with victory over Leicester City
Roberto Firmino (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

With a dominating win over Leicester City, Liverpool on Monday set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak at home. The 3-0 victory over Leicester City means Liverpool have now gone 64 Premier League games without defeat at home.

This Reds team have now moved clear of the previous best of 63 successive league matches without a loss at Anfield under Bob Paisley between 1978 and 1981. The reigning champions have won 53 and drawn 11 of those 64 games, scoring 169 goals and conceding 42 for a total of 170 points.

During the match, Jonny Evans scored an own goal in the 21st minute, handing Liverpool a 1-0 lead. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino then netted one goal each in the 41st and 86th minute respectively to guide their side to an impressive win. Liverpool will now take on Atalanta in the Champions League on November 26. (ANI)

