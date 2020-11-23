Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said. "With the additions of Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder and Wes Matthews Jr, the Lakers will be younger and more talented than last seasons's championship team and on their way to a repeat," Laker great Magic Johnson said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:26 IST
NBA-Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said. The switch comes after a stellar season from Harrell, who averaged career-highs of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

The 26-year-old led the league with 11 double-doubles off the bench as he helped the Clippers earn the second seed in the Western Conference before they were knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the conference semi-finals. "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Montrezl Harrell, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka," a statement on the NBA's website said.

"Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released." Harrell, who provides the Lakers with an option at both power forward and center, arrives after eight-times NBA All Star Dwight Howard moved east to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers had earlier acquired Oklahoma City Thunder's 27-year-old guard Dennis Schroder, who was second in the Sixth Man award voting, as well as Milwaukee Bucks guard Wes Matthews Jr. "With the additions of Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder and Wes Matthews Jr, the Lakers will be younger and more talented than last seasons's championship team and on their way to a repeat," Laker great Magic Johnson said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

As instances of phishing, fraud and unauthorised access by cybercriminals become increasingly more commonplace in New Zealand, a newly-launched tool is assisting small and medium businesses around the country with a way to fight back, with ...

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Shares of Reliance Industries RIL jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the companys proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group. Futu...

Delhi govt lifts order to shut Punjabi Basti, Janata markets for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government has lifted the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The Union Territory UT government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of violations ...

Cricket-NZ focus on T20 may change with Windies series: McCullum

New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies starting on Friday should be a springboard for the home side to look to improve their results and build a squad for next years World Cup, former captain Brendon McCullum said. New Zealand are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020